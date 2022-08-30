Wrentham, Norfolk and Seekonk have been awarded state funds for planned dam projects intended to help deal with climate change.
Wrentham and Norfolk are earmarked for $41,337 for the second phase of the Eagle Dam project.
Wrentham previously was allocated $46,000 for the dam, located in the northwest part of Lake Pearl in Wrentham.
Neighbors of the dam have been striving to save the structure, citing concerns with wildlife and flood control. It creates Eagle Pond, a refuge for fish and other wildlife.
The pond connects to Eagle Brook, which winds through Norfolk and the Charles River watershed.
The town has been working with the Charles River Watershed Association, a group that has been studying the dam to help decide its fate, which could be removal or replacement.
In Seekonk, $191,000 has been awarded for the removal of the dam at Attleboro Dye Works, a site that was the scene of a fire several years ago and has been in disrepair.
The money is slated for design and permitting work.
The funds are part of $32.8 million in grants to cities and towns announced Tuesday through the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program.
The program aims to help communities prepare for climate change by providing funding and technical support to identify climate hazards, develop strategies to improve resilience, and implement actions to adapt to climate change.
“Every year the real need for climate resilience funding becomes even more important for our municipal partners, who have remained steadfast in their commitment to the hard work of preparing their communities for climate change,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card said. “It is extremely gratifying to see more dollars than ever before being put towards local projects, such as drought mitigation, stormwater and culvert upgrades, and land acquisitions, which will have numerous positive impacts on the state’s residents for many years to come.”
Overall, $100 million has been allocated to 97% of the state’s cities and towns through the MVP program.
