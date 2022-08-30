Eagle Pond Wrentham
Buy Now

Eagle Pond in Wrentham , an 8-acre body of water adjacent to and fed by Lake Pear,l is an ecologically balanced body of water. Neighbors are working to keep the pond’s dams in place (and repair one of them).

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

Wrentham, Norfolk and Seekonk have been awarded state funds for planned dam projects intended to help deal with climate change.

Wrentham and Norfolk are earmarked for $41,337 for the second phase of the Eagle Dam project.