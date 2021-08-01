It may be hot out but at least some people are looking toward Christmas.
And for them, that starts in October.
Christmas Is For Kids, the annual toy drive run by the Greater Attleboro Council for Children, is gearing up for its 37th year of making sure no child goes without a Christmas.
The planning and collecting for that effort gets under way in just a couple of months.
“If there are people and companies in the area who want to help out with the toy drive or with coats,” says longtime chairperson Kelly Fox, “we would love to hear from them.”
And the drive will be run for at least one more year out of Attleboro’s former high school on County Street. The historic building has served as headquarters for Fox and her “elves” for more than a decade as they sort and match gifts for children and teens who have had their names listed.
With the building — which has served as the city’s high school and a middle school during the past century or so — up for sale, there was some doubt if the space would be available for the annual drive again. So far, there’s been no change of ownership and, Fox says, “the city has been generous.”
Meanwhile, the toy drive’s parent organization, the Council for Children, is moving ahead with plans for a new headquarters of its own in the North Attleboro Industrial Park, which were announced in 2019.
Plans for the $3 million building have gained the approval of the required town boards — from conservation commission to planning board — Fox said. The various OKs took more than a year, but, Fox said, town officials have been “fantastic” in helping guide her organization through the regulations.
Fox says that the council’s fundraising efforts “have been somewhat sidelined over the past 12 months” due to the pandemic. “But we’ll be ramping back up” writing grants and seeking donations.
“We are about to launch fundraising, and we are planning a gala for next fall,” Fox says. There will also be some smaller fundraisers that will allow people to get together.
“We are hoping to raise $50,000 between now and next spring at a minimum,” she says.
“If all goes well, we’ll be breaking ground next year,” Fox says.
The council envisions a two-story building that will have space for other social service agencies as well, along with areas for classrooms, a kitchen to help parents learn to prepare meals, and, of course, space for those elves.
