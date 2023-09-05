It might be late, but the first heat wave of summer could arrive this week and a heat warning has been issued for the area.
The thermometer hit 90 degrees at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Attleboro Water Department said. That fell 3 degrees shy of the record for the date set in 2014.
Temperatures are forecast to run in the high 80s or low 90s Wednesday and Thursday.
A heat wave is defined as three straight days of at least 90-degree temperatures.
A heat advisory has been issued for the region by the National Weather Service in Norton because feel-like temperatures are expected to run at least in the mid-90s.
The high temps are being accompanied by high humidity levels, meteorologists said.
With school just starting, the late summer hot spell is not making it comfortable in area classrooms without air conditioning.
The highs this week are about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
The heat and humidity are predicted to ease by Friday, with no rain in the forecast.