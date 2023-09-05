Pollinators Feature SAPIX
Buy Now

A butterfly gathers pollen from a flower Tuesday in the Community Garden in Attleboro as temps reached 90 degrees.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

It might be late, but the first heat wave of summer could arrive this week and a heat warning has been issued for the area.

The thermometer hit 90 degrees at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Attleboro Water Department said. That fell 3 degrees shy of the record for the date set in 2014.