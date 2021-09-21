Unemployment inched down across the area in August even as the state saw a slight increase in its jobless rate.
Jobless rates were down in eight of the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, and increases in the remaining two were marginal, according to the figures released Tuesday by the state Department of Unemployment Assistance.
Locally, Norton had the biggest change for the better last month, with its rate dropping from 6% — the area’s high for July — to 5.2%. Seekonk was second best with a drop from 5.3% to 4.9%. Attleboro, the largest community in the area, went from 5.6% to 5.3%, still the highest in the area for the month. That compares to a 9.5% rate a year ago for the city as the area was still emerging from pandemic shutdowns.
In many other cases last month, the decreases in unemployment rates were only 1/10 of a percent or so.
In most of those communities the labor force numbers — the combination of those employed and actively looking for work — had evened out as well between August and July.
In the two communities that saw increases in unemployment rates, the differences were also marginal. Foxboro’s rate went from 4.7% in July to 4.8% in August as did Wrentham’s.
Statewide, the unemployment rate in August was 5%, up 1/10 of 1 percent from 4.9% in July, the first monthly increase since last year. The national rate for the month was 5.2%.
The state added only 2,600 jobs last month, state labor officials said last week, possibly reflecting the impact of the delta variant on the pace of hiring, some experts said.
