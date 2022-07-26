Jobless rates crept up across the area in June, following a statewide trend, according to figures released Tuesday.
But, in at least some communities, a rising unemployment rate was coupled with an actual increase in the number of people working as well as people looking for work.
The unemployment rate rose in eight of the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, in most cases by only a few tenths of a percentage point.
For the most part, however, the area did slightly better than the state as a whole.
Last week, the state’s Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June was 3.7%, down two-tenths of a percentage point from the May estimate.
The statewide seasonally adjusted preliminary jobs estimate showed an increase of 3,400 jobs in June, and an over-the-year gain of 164,700 jobs.
Area wide, only Attleboro was at 3.7% unemployment, up from 3.3% in May, but still an improvement over the 6.1% jobless rate of June 2021.
Locally, Norton saw the sharpest rise in unemployment, going to 3.6% in June from 3% in May.
In Wrentham and Plainville rates actually fell slightly, with Plainville dropping a tenth of a percentage point to 2.6% and Wrentham going from 3.5% in May to 3.1% last month.
And while the number of people identified as unemployed rose, so did the number of people working and the number of people in the labor force, which the state defines as those employed and actively engaged in looking for work.
In Attleboro, for example, the labor force grew to 25,667 in June compared to 25,367 in May, possibly reflecting the numbers of high school and college grads entering the workforce for the first time.
And, despite the increase in the jobless rate, the number of people actually working rose to 24,722 in June compared to 24,535 in May. The number of jobless people also rose, to 945 in June from 832 in May, still an improvement over the nearly 1,600 jobless in June of last year.
The Sun Chronicle coverage area includes: Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.
