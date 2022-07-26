unemployment-checks

While Foxboro’s unemployment rate when up slightly in recently released figures, the number of people collecting unemployment checks is dropping in the area as a whole.

 File photo

Jobless rates crept up across the area in June, following a statewide trend, according to figures released Tuesday.

But, in at least some communities, a rising unemployment rate was coupled with an actual increase in the number of people working as well as people looking for work.

