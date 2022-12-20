You either hate it or love it, but winter officially arrives Wednesday with snow shovels, boots and ice scrapers taking the place of rakes, windbreakers and sneakers.
Autumn was more like spring this year, with unusually varied weather.
A lot of the fall was unseasonably warm, but winter-like weather abruptly appeared for several days around mid-November after record high temperatures in the 70s.
It was also rainy this autumn after an extremely dry summer had plunged the region into a months-long drought.
The drought status steadily improved across Massachusetts, and state water officials by November declared the Southeast region to be out of the drought, with normal water levels.
The precipitation swiftly turned to snow in early December as a somewhat surprise first storm of the season slowed morning commuters and delayed the opening of at least one local school system.
There were the usual slew of accidents and enough snow to shovel and plow as from 2 to 4 inches was recorded in the area. The Attleboro Water Department measured 1 1/2 inches of snow.
In the latter part of November, hundreds of area residents lost electricity during two wind and rainstorms. Foxboro saw the most customers experiencing power failures in the storms, with over 1,000 out during one of them.
In early November, the area largely escaped the heavy rain and wind impact from the remnants of storm Nicole, that lashed Florida as a hurricane/tropical storm before sweeping up the Eastern Seaboard.
Despite warmer than normal weather overall, early October felt like late fall arrived early when the thermometer plunged 10 degrees or more lower than usual.
Here’s a breakdown of the months of fall and weather:
This month so far has been relatively snow-free, with mostly rain when precipitation fell. However, temperatures have been running colder than normal many days.
It was an up-and-down month for temperatures, but overall ended up being one of the warmest Novembers on record. It posted an average high temp of 57, and just four other Novembers in 83 years of record-keeping by the Attleboro Water Department had higher such temperatures. The normal average high is 51.
The highest temperature was 78 during a streak of four consecutive days in the 70s near the start of the month. The 78 degrees broke a record for the date and only three other November days have been warmer. Another daily high record fell five days. Rain was over an inch short of typical.
The month was also warmer than normal, with an average daily high temperature of 65, which compares to a usual 62. The highest temp was 78. The average daily low was 45, 2 degrees above usual. The lowest temp was 31. Rainfall ran 5.34 inches, with 4 1/2 inches the norm. A two-day storm the middle of the month brought nearly 3 inches.
September was a rainier month than usual. A total of 7.72 inches was recorded, well above the normal of roughly 4 inches, and that helped the area start to move out of the drought.
