Vaping shop owners are slamming the state’s temporary ban on the sale of vaping products, saying the emergency action was unnecessary and will drive them out of business.
“This is outrageously ridiculous,” Brian Phillips, manager of Wicked Vaped in downtown Mansfield, said Wednesday.
He said his store has an inventory of over 100,000 products which he cannot sell now that he has been served with a cease and desist order. He said the ban came with no warning Wednesday and will destroy his business.
“All the customers are coming in here in tears in their eyes saying, ‘What are we going to do?’ They are left with no other option but to smoke cigarettes,” Phillips said.
Citing health concerns, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency Tuesday and ordered a four-month ban on the sale of vaping products in the state. The ban is apparently the first action of its kind in the nation.
The ban applies to all vaping products and devices. The ban, though temporary, is broader than moves in at least two states, Michigan and New York, to ban only flavored vape products.
Store owners say the vaping products for nicotine are sealed and safe to use. They said the nicotine products are unfairly and wrongly being lumped in with vaping products used by those who vape marijuana.
In addition to ruining businesses and jobs, the ban will only create a black market for the products, they said.
“Prohibition doesn’t work,” Phillips said.
Stephen Bergevine, the owner of Nastalgic N’ More on Pleasant Street in Attleboro, said he fears his store will be out of business in two months.
“It’s all about taxes, not health,” Bergevine said, adding that the tobacco lobby has been fighting the vaping industry because cigarette use has declined.
Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention support Bergevine on the decline in smoking. Smoking by adults has declined from 20.9 percent in 2005 to 14 percent in 2017.
“If it was a health issue, they’d outlaw cigarettes,” Bergevine said.
Although the store sells T-shirts, candles, gloves and other products for the past 25 years, Bergevine said, the ban will put him out of business.
His bookkeeper, who is also a customer, said she quit smoking two years ago and turned to vaping.
“I don’t cough and hack in the morning. I don’t stink. My clothes don’t stink. I feel healthier. I can smell better and I can taste better,” said the woman, who did not want to be named.
Sam Patel, owner of Richies Food Shops on North Main Street in Attleboro, said the vaping product ban will cost his business $200 to $300 a day.
“It really hurts,” Patel said.
The government should have determined the safety of vaping products before allowing them on the market. Now businesses are paying the price, Patel said.
“They shouldn’t have given permission to sell the product in the first place,” Patel said.
He said he spent money for displays to sell vaping products and now has to remove all the merchandise because of the governor’s ban.
“We spent a good amount of money on displays,” he said. “It affects the money sent to the state, too.”
Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, questioned whether the health issues were caused by products being sold on the shelves made by companies like Juul or off-brand merchandise coming from other countries and sold on the internet.
Baker’s decision came amid growing concern about the health effects of vaping products, including deaths. The administration reported 61 potential cases of lung disease related to the use of electronic cigarettes and vaping in the state.
“The use of e-cigarettes and marijuana vaping products is exploding, and we are seeing reports of serious lung illnesses, particularly in our young people,” Baker said Tuesday.
The CDC is investigating the outbreak but has not yet identified a common e-cigarette or ingredient. Nine deaths have been reported.
Locally, Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro reported no patients being treated for health problems from vaping.
Attleboro area health departments, which enforce tobacco sales, are planning to or have already begun to contact businesses that sell vaping products. Local health departments are in charge of enforcing the ban.
“We’re just getting information from the state,” Attleboro Deputy Health Agent John Staskiewicz said. “We’re going to be distributing information as requested and following up on any complaints we get.”
“Right now I’m not expecting” violations,” Staskiewicz said. “I’m assuming we will get full cooperation of all establishments.”
North Attleboro’s health department has already contacted local businesses that sell vaping products through letters, emails, phone calls and in-person visits.
North Attleboro Health Agent Erin Egan and Director/Public Health Nurse Anne Marie Fleming visited several of the 28 such businesses Wednesday, and plan to visit all of them.
