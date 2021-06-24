Area vocational school officials are reviewing the state’s decision this week to drop certain admission requirements, but say they already take steps toward that goal.
Vocational schools no longer will be required to consider grades, attendance, discipline records, and guidance counselor recommendations in their admissions.
The new regulations will apply to the incoming class of 2022, but it also could affect transfer applications during the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
“We are in the process right know of reviewing the vocational school admissions changes voted on by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education,” Stephen Dockray, superintendent-director at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin, said in an email.
“Tri-County’s admissions process is reviewed each and every year to prevent discriminating against students of color, English language learners, students with disabilities, and any other category of student that might be unfairly scored,” Dockray said. “The decisions are based off of the school records that we receive from our member town middle schools.
“If the middle schools are unfairly documenting students’ discipline, attendance, or grades, that should be the focus. Tri-County’s goal is to provide a vocational education to all students interested in attending.”
Over at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical School District in Easton, officials also don’t see much change from what they’re already doing.
“Southeastern has always been able to educate a very diverse population,” Superintendent Luis Lopes said via email. “The new regulations will not significantly change our admissions criteria and we will continue to educate all students.”
Officials at Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton said they welcome the state policy change and are reaching out even more to area communities’ schools.
“For the last 20 years, the admissions policies of Massachusetts vocational schools have been subject to the selection criteria determined by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education,” Superintendent/Director Adele Sands said. “We now welcome the opportunity to independently craft a new admission policy based on data, which will promote equitable access to all students in our region.
“We are also looking forward to even greater collaboration with the sending schools of Bristol County to enhance the communication with students and families about the educational options available,” Sands added. “In fact, this work has already begun with the Fall River Public Schools with tours of our campus for middle schoolers and opportunities for us to meet with parents starting this fall.”
Vocational schools are expected to create data-informed admissions policies, but the state education board left it to each school to determine what the criteria would be. The new admissions plans also should be reviewed and approved each year by vocational schools school boards, state officials said.
Critics of the long-standing admissions policy contend grades, attendance, discipline records, and guidance counselor recommendations tend to favor students on the path to college, while hurting students of color, English language learners, and those with disabilities.
That deprives such pupils of the opportunity to learn technical skills needed in a swiftly changing economy, they add.
The change in the admissions policy, the first in two decades, is intended to make the student populations of vocational schools more closely mirror the demographics of their local school districts.
The revisions are part of a nationwide movement to provide disadvantaged students with more access to educational programs.
The Boston School Committee is considering changes in using test scores in admissions to the city’s three exam schools.
