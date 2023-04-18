Several area vocational and agricultural high school students have been recognized as among the top in Massachusetts.
They are Samantha Fregault, Attleboro High School; Taylor Sirois, Bristol County Agricultural High School, Dighton; Juliana Almada, Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School, Taunton; Thomas Dyson, Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School; Anna Conway, Norfolk County Agricultural High School, Walpole; André Arzeno, Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School, Easton; and Zachary Blenkhorn, Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School, Franklin.
The students were among more than 50 honored Thursday by the Massachusetts Association of Vocational Administrators at the 37th Annual Outstanding Vocational Student Awards ceremony in Worcester.
The students received the Outstanding Technical Student awards from MAVA and the Massachusetts Career & Technical Educators Organization for showing outstanding academic performance throughout the year and actively engaging in service to their school and community.
State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said statistics show engagement in students in grades K-12 is in decline in comprehensive high schools, but not technical schools.
“Vocational students can see the connection to the real world. They can see what this has to do with the life they are about to enter,” Riley said.
MassCTE President Kyla Martin spoke about the exceptional dedication and performance shown by award recipients.
“Whether they chose to enter the workforce directly after graduation or continue their education, students who participate in technical education programs are well positioned to succeed,” Martin said.
Also, 49 award recipients were recognized as John and Abigail Adams Scholars. The John and Abigail Adams Scholarship is a merit-based program that provides tuition for up to eight semesters of undergraduate education at a Massachusetts state college or university. The scholarship is based on student scores on their 10th grade MCAS test.