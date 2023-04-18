Voke awards

Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley speaks at a ceremony for Outstanding Student Awards at Mechanics Hall in Worcester.

Several area vocational and agricultural high school students have been recognized as among the top in Massachusetts.

They are Samantha Fregault, Attleboro High School; Taylor Sirois, Bristol County Agricultural High School, Dighton; Juliana Almada, Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School, Taunton; Thomas Dyson, Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School; Anna Conway, Norfolk County Agricultural High School, Walpole; André Arzeno, Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School, Easton; and Zachary Blenkhorn, Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School, Franklin.

