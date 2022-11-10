Election Day 2022
Precinct 8 check-in workers hand ballots to residents of North Attleboro who turned out early Tuesday to cast their votes at the high school.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO -- Question 3 asked voters if they approved of increasing the number of licenses a retailer could have for the sale of alcoholic beverages.

This is one question on which The Sun Chronicle area agreed with the rest of the state.

Community YES Percentage NO Percentage
Attleboro 6040 40.85 8745 59.15
Foxboro 3235 42.8 4328 57.20
Mansfield 4367 45.2 5291 54.8
Norfolk 2232 44.9 2744 55.1
North Attleboro 4523 42.2 6202 57.8
Norton 2755 40.3 4075 59.7
Plainville 1608 40.7 2346 59.3
Rehoboth 1767 34.9 3295 65.1
Seekonk 2277 38.8 3585 61.2
Wrentham 2407 42.3 3290 57.7
Total 31211 41.55 43901 58.44

