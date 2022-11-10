ATTLEBORO -- Question 3 asked voters if they approved of increasing the number of licenses a retailer could have for the sale of alcoholic beverages.
This is one question on which The Sun Chronicle area agreed with the rest of the state.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO -- Question 3 asked voters if they approved of increasing the number of licenses a retailer could have for the sale of alcoholic beverages.
This is one question on which The Sun Chronicle area agreed with the rest of the state.
Statewide, the “no” vote came in at 55%, and in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area the “no” vote came in at 58.44%.
All 10 Sun Chronicle communities -- Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Mansfield, Plainville, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth -- voted against the proposal.
The “yes” vote statewide was 45% and in The Sun Chronicle area it was 41.55%.
The percentage of “no” votes ranged from 54.8% in Mansfield to 65.1% in Rehoboth.
The overall “no” vote was 43,901 and the “yes” vote was 31,211.
The “no” vote in Attleboro came in at 59.15%; North Attleboro was 57.8% and in Foxboro it was 57.20%.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
|Community
|YES
|Percentage
|NO
|Percentage
|Attleboro
|6040
|40.85
|8745
|59.15
|Foxboro
|3235
|42.8
|4328
|57.20
|Mansfield
|4367
|45.2
|5291
|54.8
|Norfolk
|2232
|44.9
|2744
|55.1
|North Attleboro
|4523
|42.2
|6202
|57.8
|Norton
|2755
|40.3
|4075
|59.7
|Plainville
|1608
|40.7
|2346
|59.3
|Rehoboth
|1767
|34.9
|3295
|65.1
|Seekonk
|2277
|38.8
|3585
|61.2
|Wrentham
|2407
|42.3
|3290
|57.7
|Total
|31211
|41.55
|43901
|58.44
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.