Early voting, votes by mail, lively write-in campaigns and a persistent rain made Tuesday’s primary election one to remember — or perhaps to forget if you were an election official.
“It was a crazy day,” Mansfield Town Clerk Marianne Staples said, echoing sentiments of election officials in several communities.
Turnout was modest, as is not uncommon in primaries in non-presidential races, but the total seemed to be boosted by mail-in and early votes. In some communities they constituted nearly half of the votes cast.
Overall, voters in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area didn’t always follow the leads of their parties statewide.
In the unexpectedly close race for the Republican governor nomination, Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty carried nine of the 10 communities, including his hometown, where he beat eventual Republican nominee Goeff Diehl 815 to 345. Only in Rehoboth did Diehl come out on top, 811-384, according to unofficial results.
On Wednesday, Doughty issued a call for party unity, saying he supported the winning ticket of Diehl, who won statewide by a margin of 55.7% to 44.3%, and lieutenant governor candidate Leah Allen.
In the most closely watched contest on the Democratic side, the race for state attorney general, eight of the 10 towns backed eventual nominee Andrea Campbell over Shannon Liss-Riordan. Only Seekonk, where Liss-Riordan won 452-389, and Plainville, where she won 346-306, were outliers.
Heavy rain on Election Day may have played a role in keeping in-person voting down (the area got between 2 1/2 and 5 1/2 inches over two days, according to the National Weather Service). But with alternate forms of voting now permanent, weather may have been less of a factor than in the past.
Area turnout ran from a low of 9% in Rehoboth to a respectable 28% of the 7,738 registered voters in Norfolk, where Town Clerk Carole Green said about have of the turnout voted in person Tuesday, the other half either early or by mail.
Most of the rest of the area saw turnout percentages in the high teens or low 20s.
In Plainville, with a turnout of 21.6%, Town Clerk Ellen Robertson said of that total some 12.25% were early voters.
In one of two local Democratic primaries for a seat in the Statehouse, a strong showing in his hometown of Norfolk helped boost select board member Kevin Kalkut over Medfield resident Stephen Teehan in the 9th Norfolk District. Kalkut won 2,283-2199 for the opportunity to run for the seat currently held by Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, who is running for state Senate. (He was unopposed in the GOP primary.)
In the district the breakdown was:
Medfield: Kalkut 134; Teehan 642
Millis: Kalkut 151; Teehan 202
Norfolk: Kalkut 902; Teehan 357
Plainville: Kalkut 446. Teehan 349
Walpole: Kalkut 93; Teehan 142
Wrentham: Kalkut 557; Teehan 507
Kalkut will now face Maurice Vaughn of Walpole in the general election in November.
In the 1st Bristol District contest, Brendan Roche won the chance for a rematch against incumbent state representative, Fred “Jay” Barrows, R-Mansfield. Roche beat fellow Mansfield resident Peter Lally, 1,834 to 1,583, winning all three towns that are part of the district.
The breakdown there, was:
Foxboro: Roche: 786; Lallly 727
Mansfield: Roche: 634; Lally 460
Norton: Roche 414; Lally 396
And at least two write-in candidates on the Republican side appear to have won the right to be on the general election ballot Nov. 8.
Michael Chaisson of Foxboro needed to get 300 write-ins to officially challenge Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, in the Bristol Norfolk Senate District. According to unofficial tallies (not including Attleboro write-in results which were unavailable earlier Wednesday) Chassion, who ran a sticker campaign which he promoted on his social media pages, received 618 votes.
And Patrick McCue, a Mansfield resident who announced late last month he was running as a write-in candidate for the GOP nomination in the 14th Bristol House District, received at least 178 votes, according to results from Mansfield (11 votes) and North Attleboro (167). He needed 150 votes and will face state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, in the fall.
