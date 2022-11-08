As of 1 p.m., 4,205 voters had trekked to the city's polls on bright sunny day.
That was 12.69% of the city’s 33,128 registered voters.
When added to the early voting turnout, which includes mail-in ballots and early in-person ballots, the total turnout as of 1 p.m. was 10,954 or 33.06%.
The hourly average is about 2.11%, or 700 voters per hour.
If the turnout continues at that rate, the total turnout for the midterm presidential state election in Attleboro will be about 47.85%.
However, that does not include the usual dinner-time rush. Many voters wait until they get out of work to cast ballots which could push the total to near 50%.
Voters in many area communities, including North Attleboro, greeted poll workers in the morning, waiting to cast their ballots.
In North Attleboro the turnout at 2 p.m. was similar to that in Attleboro..
"It's pretty good," Election Coordinator Pat Dolan said.
The total number of voters was 7,562 and the percentage was about 33%, she said.
Wrentham was at 35% turnout at 3 p.m. and Norfolk was at 50%.
One hotly-contested race in the region is for Bristol County Sheriff between Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, 45, a Democrat, and incumbent sheriff Tom Hodgson, 68, a Republican who has been in the position for 25 years.
It did not appear that the race for sheriff was pushing the Attleboro turnout above normal levels.
Most local races for state senate and representative are not knock-down drag out fights, with the possible exception of the 9th Norfolk District seat. In that race, Democrat Kevin Kalkut and Republican Marcus Vaughn are vying for the empty seat.
The typical turnout for most state midterm elections is in the vicinity of 50%.
The last midterm state election in 2018 drew 53.66% of the city’s registered voters to the polls.
The total number of voters was 15,986 out of 29,621 registered voters.
In 2014, the turnout was 45.35%. The total number of voters was 12,290 out of 27,103 registered voters.
And in 2010, the turnout was 50.99%. The total number of voters that year was 13,254 out of 25,992 registered voters.
Most presidential elections in the city draw about 70% of registered voters.
In contrast, most city elections draw in the vicinity of 30% of registered voters.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
