One of the region’s biggest fundraisers to fight hunger is on for this coming weekend.
The Attleboro Area CROP Hunger Walk will be held Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.
The route will be 3 miles from LaSalette Shrine to downtown Attleboro and back.
Registration will be at 12:30 p.m. in the LaSalette cafeteria and refreshments will be served there following the walk.
Walkers are encouraged, however, to register online at www.crophungerwalk.org/attleboroma
The CROP Hunger Walk supports the efforts of the Food n’ Friends Kitchens of the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative to eradicate hunger in the community. The walk also supports the international relief and development work of Church World Service, which includes relief for those impacted by devastating natural disasters.
CROP Walks are “the granddaddy” of charity walks, starting in 1969.
A total of 1,670 agencies fighting hunger are supported by CROP Walks across the USA.
CROP Hunger Walks make a big difference worldwide, including ensuring that more children reach their 5th birthday, teaching sustainable ways to grow food and providing additional sources of food and income to families facing extreme challenges.
Registration packets are available from the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative office at 95 Pine St., No. 10, Attleboro.
The CROP website has lots of information, as well as a fundraising page for the walk: www.crophungerwalk.org/attleboroma.
For more information, contact the Collaborative at 508-222-2933.
