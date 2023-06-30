haze2
Buy Now

Haze hangs low June 7 over the Plainville-Mansfield area as seen from Lookout Point in WWI park in North Attleboro.

 Martin Gavin/for The Sun Chronicle

Due to smoke from wildfires in Canada, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has extended an air quality alert into Saturday. And unlike previous days, the alert covers Southeastern Massachusetts.

Friday’s alert included the central and western parts of Massachusetts, but Saturday’s covers most of the state except the Cape and Islands.

Tags