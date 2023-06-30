Due to smoke from wildfires in Canada, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has extended an air quality alert into Saturday. And unlike previous days, the alert covers Southeastern Massachusetts.
Friday’s alert included the central and western parts of Massachusetts, but Saturday’s covers most of the state except the Cape and Islands.
Air quality is expected to remain unhealthy for sensitive groups in those areas, MassDEP said.
Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors.
MassDEP advises people in those groups to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick-relief medicine handy. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.
“New England state air quality forecasters are predicting elevated concentrations of fine particle air pollution due to wildfires in Quebec and Northern Ontario,” New England EPA officials said. “The primary concern is high concentrations of fine particle air pollution that is unhealthy.”
Other areas that are forecast to exceed the federal air quality standard for 24-hour particle pollution level concentrations are Connecticut, New Hampshire along the Vermont border, and Vermont.
“It is recommended that people with preexisting medical conditions remain indoors with windows closed while circulating indoor air with a fan or air conditioner,” EPA officials said.