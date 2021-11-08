The area hasn't seen a snowflake yet, but Attleboro area officials are warning residents the annual winter parking bans have arrived or are on the way just as snow certainly will be.
The bans are intended to make it easier for snow removal equipment to clear streets and sidewalks overnight in case of a storm that could impede travel.
In North Attleboro, as of Dec. 1, no parking on public ways or sidewalks will be permitted from 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. through April 1.
Last year, the town had already seen its first snowfall of the season before the parking ban went into effect.
Vehicle owners who violate the ban on overnight parking could be subjected to a fine of $10 per offense. In years past, most of the parking fines levied in town were for violations of the winter parking ban.
Most area communities have similar bans on the books.
One of those is Attleboro.
Some city councilors have been talking about altering the ban which is similar to the one in North Attleboro, but nothing has been done so far.
As in North Attleboro the parking ban will take effect on Dec. 1.
It will run through March 31.
In Attleboro however, no motor vehicles are to be parked on city streets from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
If the city is expecting a snowstorm, the times are expanded.
Plainville's regulation says no person should allow any vehicle registered in their name, other than one acting in an emergency, to be parked on any street for a period longer than one hour between the hours of 1 and 6 a.m. of any day between Dec. 1 and April.
Norton's overnight parking ban runs Nov. 1 to March 31 between 12 and 6 a.m., Police Chief Brian Clark said.
In Mansfield, the annual downtown winter parking ban is in effect from Dec. 1 to April 30.
The ban restricts overnight parking in the downtown area between the hours of 12 and 6 a.m.
There is no parking on the streets including Rumford Avenue to Hope Street between the South Common and North Common.
Warnings are issued for the first few weeks but then vehicles in violation are cited.
In Wrentham, overnight parking is prohibited on public streets Dec. 1 to April 1.
The ban runs from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Violators are subject to towing at their own expense.
In Norfolk, its parking restriction begins Nov. 15 and runs through April 15.
Residents are also reminded vehicles should not be parked on the side of the road, either.
Vehicles left in the road that interfere with snow and ice removal are subject to towing.
Foxboro and Seekonk follow a different route.
"Foxboro invokes a parking ban based on the nature of the storm," Town Manager Bill Keegan said. "We do not do it on a seasonal basis."
The same goes for Seekonk.
"We don't have a continuous winter parking ban," Police Chief Dean Isabella said. "Most homes have off street parking. If we have an impending storm we may issue a ban. We take it on a case by case basis."
Staff writers George Rhodes and Stephen Peterson contributed to this story.
