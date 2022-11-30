Attleboro City Hall building file photo

Attleboro City Hall

 file photo

Overnight winter parking bans went into effect Thursday in many area communities, though Attleboro’s police chief questions the need for one.

In Attleboro, motor vehicles can’t be parked on city streets from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Dec. 1 to April 1. If the city is expecting a snowstorm, the times may be expanded.

