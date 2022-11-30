Overnight winter parking bans went into effect Thursday in many area communities, though Attleboro’s police chief questions the need for one.
In Attleboro, motor vehicles can’t be parked on city streets from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Dec. 1 to April 1. If the city is expecting a snowstorm, the times may be expanded.
But police will not enforce “a dragnet winter parking ban when we know it’s not going to snow,” Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
“There should not be a winter parking ban until the forecast is for snow in the immediate future,” Heagney said.
The police chief said he supports a repeal of the ordinance because of the advance in weather forecasting technology that can pinpoint snow to the hour.
“I think it’s unreasonable to prevent citizens to park their cars on the street if we know it’s not going to snow for 30 days,” Heagney said. “This winter parking ban is archaic and should be repealed.”
In the past, supporters of the ban have said it is necessary to ensure that streets will be clear in the event there is a storm. Calls to repeal or change it have not been successful in the city.
In North Attleboro, on-street parking is banned from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. from Dec. 1 to April 1. Violators are subject to a $10 fine and $15 or even a tow if it interferes with snow removal operations.
“Officers will be issuing parking violations to any vehicle parked on public ways within those hours,” North Attleboro police said on their Facebook page.
In Mansfield, the annual downtown winter parking ban is in effect from midnight to 6 a.m. Dec. 1 to April 30.
Warnings are issued for the first few weeks but then vehicles in violation are cited.
In Plainville, overnight street parking is prohibited between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. from Dec. 1 to April 1.
Norton’s ban started Nov. 1 and runs to March 31. Street parking is prohibited from between midnight and 6 a.m.
In Wrentham, parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Dec. 1 to April 1. In Norfolk, restrictions banning parking on the side of the road began on Nov. 15 and run through April 15.
