The area got a new congressman in January. A proposed congressional redistricting would let it keep him.
Under the proposal, U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, would continue to represent the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle in a slightly revamped 4th Congressional District.
He would also gain the entire city of Fall River while losing the part of the town of Wellesley to the 5th District, and he’d lose the towns of Hopkinton and Medway but pick up the Worcester County communities of Blackstone, Millville and Mendon from the 2nd District.
The state Legislature’s Special Committee on Redistricting released new proposed district maps on Monday. The state must redraw district lines every 10 years, based on the results of the federal census.
In a statement, Auchincloss applauded the committee for keeping the district’s “vital diversity.”
“Though the basic contours of the Fourth District persist, there is one major change. I am thrilled that all of Fall River will now be in the district,” Auchincloss said.
“I am excited to hit the campaign trail in the newly drawn Massachusetts Fourth this coming election cycle and I look forward to a continued partnership with state and local leaders in all of the cities and towns I represent. Our district has always been a powerhouse of talent, work ethic, and civic engagement. That tradition continues,” the congressman said.
The proposal came as a disappointment to some.
“While we’re glad that the Redistricting Committee’s proposed map makes Fall River whole, it also misses a critical opportunity to better ensure that the immigrant, working-class communities of Fall River and New Bedford are united and empowered politically to elect candidates of their choice,” Dax Crocker, Democracy HUB Coordinator for the Coalition for Social Justice, said in an email. “We are incredibly disappointed that the Legislature did not listen to the voices of the people of Fall River and New Bedford, and we urge them to reconsider.”
The public comment period for the Congressional map will run through Nov. 9. Comments can be submitted through the Redistricting Committee’s website, malegislature.gov/redistricting. A public hearing on the map will be also be held on Nov. 9.
