The region’s drought isn’t over but it’s getting to that point.
State officials announced Friday the drought status for the Southeast Region of Massachusetts that includes the Attleboro area has been downgraded from significant to mild drought.
Several inches of rain above normal for September prompted the shift.
Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card announced drought conditions have improved in all regions of the state.
The Southeast Region, Connecticut River Valley, Central Region have been upgraded to Level 1-Mild Drought; the Northeast and Cape Cod Regions have been upgraded and will join the Islands Region as a Level 2-Significant Drought, and the Western Region has been upgraded to normal conditions.
“Even though recent rainfall over the past month has been extremely beneficial to the Commonwealth’s water systems, it is important to remember that the majority of the state has had an insufficient amount of precipitation this year,” Card said. “State agencies will continue to closely monitor conditions, especially in locations that didn’t receive as much rain, such as the coastal part of the Northeast, the elbow area on Cape Cod, and Islands Regions, and we ask that everyone continues practicing water conservation in an effort to further assist the rebounding of local water systems.”
The declarations are the result of recommendations made by the state’s Drought Management Task Force, which is composed of state and federal officials, and other entities.
The task force noted September rains have resulted in some recovery for both streamflow and groundwater; however, drought impacts continue to be seen, including some remaining dry streams and numerous slow-recharging or deeper wells across the state.
Due to remaining low groundwater and less rain since the end of September and start of October, streamflow in some areas are beginning to decline again, state officials said. As a result, additional precipitation is needed to continue recovering from the drought and fully recharge the ecosystem, they said.
Coastal regions northeast of Boston, as well as the elbow of Cape Cod from Hyannis to Wellfleet are still exceptionally dry, state officials added.
The task force, whose recommendations in September prompted a change from critical to significant drought in the Attleboro area, is scheduled to meet again Nov. 9.
In September, 7.72 inches was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department over 11 days — well above the normal roughly 4 inches, helping the area start to move out of the drought that began in early summer.
A good amount of the rain, 5.34 inches, fell on two consecutive days early in September.
So far this month, 1.27 inches has been recorded, including .07 inches Saturday, the water department said.
The Charles River Watershed Association announced last week its watershed continues to be in a significant drought, affecting water supplies and having devastating impacts on aquatic life.
“Low water levels create stagnant river flow, which reduces the water’s quality by harboring pollutants like E. coli bacteria and long-lasting, toxic chemical compounds known as PFAS, and also cause temperatures to rise, decreasing the amount of dissolved oxygen crucial to many aquatic species’ survival, like river herring, trout, and clams,” River Science & Restoration Program Manager Lisa Kumpf said.
Besides being mostly dry, this holiday weekend has been on the chilly side, with a low near freezing in Attleboro Sunday morning.
The thermometer bottomed out at 34 degrees at 7 a.m., the city water department said. Temperatures only reached a high of 62 at 3 p.m., quite a dip from the 70-degree temps Thursday and Friday.
After lows in the low 40s in the morning, Columbus Day should warm up to the mid-60s, with sunny skies and a low of 43 at night. Temps could reach near 70 again Wednesday and Thursday, meteorologists said.
