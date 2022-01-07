ATTLEBORO -- The season’s first major snowstorm dumped about a foot of snow in the Attleboro area Friday, two weeks after Christmas even though some still have their trees and decorations up.
The fast-moving storm dumped most of the snow during the early morning hours at a clip of about one or two inches an hour before taping off by early afternoon.
Fortunately, the snow was light and easy to shovel but still managed to clog back roads while most of the major roads were cleared to pavement.
The snow totals ranged from 6 inches in Rehoboth about 12:30 p.m. to 13.5 inches in Walpole, just north of Foxboro, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
In Attleboro, seven inches fell before noon. Mansfield had 9.5 inches just after noon and about 8.5 inches fell in Norton by 2:15 p.m., according to the weather service.
The snowfall was generally in line with what forecasters predicted.
All area schools were closed and because of the COVID-19 pandemic many workers in private industries can work from home, reducing the amount of accidents experienced prior to the pandemic.
There were, however, some accidents but none reporting serious injury.
A truck reportedly hit a guardrail on Interstate 195 East in Rehoboth, there was an accident on the ramp to Exit 6 on Interstate 95 in Attleboro and a minor accident in the area of the roundabout on Forbes Boulevard in Foxboro.
In Mansfield, a car crash was reported in the 300 block of School Street.
In Wrentham, a car struck a utility pole in the area of 415 West St. about 8 a.m., reportedly snapping it.
A Plainville police officer reported the intersection of route 1 and 106 was icy and called a dispatcher for a sander.
At least two accidents Friday morning involved cars colliding with snow plows.
Troopers throughout the state have been responding to numerous minor crashes, spin-outs, and roll-overs, according to state police. "Thankfully no serious injuries from the storm-related crashes," state police tweeted about 9 a.m.
Trash collection on Friday was delayed to Saturday.
Local fire officials asked residents to shovel out fire hydrants and the U.S. Postal Service recommended that residents shovel around their mail boxes.
Police departments urged residents to keep cars parked off the streets to allow plow drivers to do their jobs.
Police also say motorists should also clear all the snow off their cars before taking to the roads.
State and local fire officials reminded residents to test their carbon monoxide alarms and keep dryer, furnace and other exhaust vents clear of snow.
“Carbon monoxide is the leading cause of fatal poisoning, and home heating equipment is the primary source of carbon monoxide in the home,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said.
Carbon monoxide alarms should be replaced if they are more than five to seven years old, according to Ostroskey.
In 2006, a 7-year-old girl in Plymouth died when snow blocked a heating vent, allowing carbon monoxide to accumulate inside her home.
Carbon monoxide is a deadly, odorless, colorless and tasteless gas. It can cause headache, fatigue, dizziness, and/or nausea at lower concentrations and death at higher concentrations. Exposure while asleep is particularly dangerous.
Massachusetts fire departments reported nearly 18,000 CO incidents in 2020, officials said, and 92% were in residential settings.
“Fuel-fired heating appliances like dryers, furnaces boilers and fireplaces are all sources of carbon monoxide,” Ostroskey said.
Know where the vents on your home are, be sure to clear them when shoveling and be careful not to blow snow onto them if using a snow blower, fire officials say.
Area fire officials also urged residents to keep hands out of snow blowers and to take it easy shoveling the snow.
