ATTLEBORO — A Pawtucket man has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury on a charge he robbed a gas station in South Attleboro in July.
Tyler J. Baron, 47, was indicted last month in Fall River Superior Court on a charge of armed robbery, according to court records.
Baron is accused of robbing the Mobil gas station at 1249 Newport Ave., near the Pawtucket line, on July 28 while holding a knife at his side.
Police allege Baron walked into the 24-hour gas station about 3:30 a.m. and asked the clerk for a pack of cigarettes before demanding money.
He fled toward Pawtucket and got into a Jeep Wrangler, according to police.
Baron was arrested in Rhode Island in August.
Following arraignment in Attleboro District Court, he was ordered held without bail after a judge deemed him a danger.
The indictment transfers the case to superior court for trial. No date for arraignment there has been scheduled.
