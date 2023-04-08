AAM Members Exhibition (copy)
Buy Now

Nearly 400 works of original art were on display during the Attleboro Arts Museum’s Members’ Exhibition in December 2020.

 Mark Stockwell / The Sun Chronicle

The Sun Chronicle, in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the Attleboro Arts Museum, is featuring profiles of some of the artists whose work has graced its gallery.

The eight artists, interviewed via email, represent a variety of art mediums and experiences, but they share one thing in common: a deep sense of gratitude for the role that the museum has played in their development as artists.