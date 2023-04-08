The Sun Chronicle, in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the Attleboro Arts Museum, is featuring profiles of some of the artists whose work has graced its gallery.
The eight artists, interviewed via email, represent a variety of art mediums and experiences, but they share one thing in common: a deep sense of gratitude for the role that the museum has played in their development as artists.
Mim Brooks Fawcett, the museum’s chief curator and executive director, said about 350 artists, spanning many age groups, are currently affiliated with the museum. That represents a little more than 50 percent of the total museum membership of 600, she added.
Those artists, she said, contribute to the museum putting on between eight and 10 gallery shows a year.
The majority of museum-affiliated artists are from the Attleboro area and New England, Fawcett said, adding the museum also has members from Alaska, Oregon, Arizona, Florida and Texas.
Fawcett said the museum attracts artists from that far away because “once a year, we do a national juried show and put out a call (for artists) from across the United States. If they’re selected for the show, they often times become members and maintain a relationship with us for several years.”