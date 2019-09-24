ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Arts Museum will presents its annual Benefit Art Auction, one of its largest fundraisers of the year, on Saturday, Nov. 2.
All proceeds from the event support the museum’s community arts programs, exhibitions, operations, and Museum School art classes for all ages.
This year over 200 donations of art as well as specialty items will be on the block, with bids starting at one-third the value of each piece, the museum says. Guest auctioneer Stuart Slavid of Skinner Inc. will be leading the live auction. Doors open at 5 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres until 6:30, when the live auction bidding will begin
Silent auction final bidding and announcement of raffle winners will immediately follow the live auction.
Tickets are $35 in advance for museum members, $40 at the door. They're $40 and $45 for nonmembers.
All tickets include hors d’oeuvres; wine, beer and soft drinks will be served throughout the evening.
The Auction Preview Exhibition, where you can view actual auction items before the live/silent event, is Oct. 10-30.
The Preview Party to launch the exhibition of donated items and to honor auction sponsors is 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. It's free and open to all. Reservations are requested, but not required, by Oct. 8. Call 508-222-2644 x10 or email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org.
Online bidding closes at 5 p.m. Oct. 30. Visit www.biddingforgood.com/attleboroartsmuseum to bid in advance of the live auction.
Throughout this month artists, collectors and friends of the Museum have been delivering a variety of donations for the auction.
“Many of this year’s items fall into categories that are literally off the wall,” said museum Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett. “There’s certainly a strong selection of framed pieces in assorted mediums, however bidders will also be raising their paddles for a one-of-a-kind 'live edge' tiered table of maple and walnut, designed and crafted by a talented furniture maker, and a vintage Life magazine newsstand paperweight complete with two issues of Life from 1961.”
Other specialty items include a 12-piece Grail Pottery Nativity Set, a laminated glass pendant designed by a popular museum member artist, and two sets of sought-after Stafforshire commemorative plates, Fawcett said.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, bidders can either visit the museum’s Auction Preview Exhibition to see the actual auction items, browse online at http://www.biddingforgood.com/attleboroartsmuseum to view the companion digital auction and get the proceedings under way by placing bids in advance of the auction night event.
All auction sponsors will be honored at the Preview Party. Sponsors include:
• Headline: City Spirits; Mansfield Bank; Rockland Trust; Russell Morin Catering & Events; Sensata Technologies; The Sun Chronicle
• Partner: Bristol County Savings Bank; Castro, Thresher & Oliveira, PC; Collins, Smith & O’Connor, LLP
• Friend: Bliss Bros. Dairy; Providence Picture Frame; Willow Tree Farm
For the first time this year one auction item will be on the silent auction block during the Preview Party and sold to the highest bidder at the end of the night.
Bidding will launch at 6 p.m. for award-winning artist Christina Beecher’s landscape, "Evening Sky Glow." The artist value on the painting is $275 and the opening bid will be $95.
The auction gala remains one of the organization’s most anticipated events of the year and consistently brings over 225 guests to the museum’s Ottmar Gallery.
