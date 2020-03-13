ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Arts Museum has canceled its much anticipated and beloved flower show and is closing down for the rest of the month in the wake of deepening concern over the spread of the potentially deadly coronavirus.
Friday was the museum's last day. It will be closed through March 31.
Director Mim Fawcett said she held out as long as she could, but finally decided there was no choice.
"It's with a heavy heart we do this," she said in a telephone interview with The Sun Chronicle Friday afternoon. "But we don't want to be putting anyone at risk."
She's partly following the lead of other museums like the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston which closed Thursday and will be closed for at least 14 days, as well as advice from health professionals such as the city's health nurse.
"This is something we've been watching very closely," Fawcett said.
The flower show, a big fund raiser for AAM, was scheduled to run from March 19 through March 22 with a sneak preview for some on March 18.
Fawcett said the cancellation will have a serious impact on the museum's budget.
Typically AAM expects to raise about $30,000 from the show.
"We're going to take a hit," she said. "It's definitely going to impact the bottom line, but we're taking a couple of measures we're hoping will help."
She said once the museum reopens, an "expanded gift shop" will be open as well and will include special items from the flower show's "donor wall" for sale.
This year textile items, including some beautifully crafted capes with animal themes, were created for the wall and for sale.
Fawcett said the items will be featured on the museum's website.
While the museum is closed all employees will continue working scheduled hours, either onsite or virtually.
Ticket holders for the Flower Show's Benefit Preview event will be refunded upon request (call 508-222-2644 x13).
"The museum is grateful to all those that are opting to turn their ticket purchase into a donation," Fawcett said.
She said some artists whose work was to be exhibited during the show and paid a fee for the opportunity are donating the fee to the museum.
Those donations are much appreciated as well, she said.
Artists who have submitted work for the show’s nature-themed art exhibition are asked to pick them up from March 13-28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All entry fees will be refunded upon request.
Updates on the status of spring art classes and spring and summer exhibitions and programs will be posted on www.attleboroartsmuseum.org during the week of March 23.
"We will share more information as it becomes available and hope to be able to welcome you back to the Attleboro Arts Museum again very soon," Fawcett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.