ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum will be in full bloom next week when it holds its 25th annual Flower Show.
Last year was the show’s first year back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The show’s theme this year is “Songs of Spring — Nature’s Music.”
“The event fills our galleries and studios with lush gardens, floral arrangements, a meandering exhibit of nature-themed visual art, live music, and environmental programming,” the museum said on its website.
This year’s show will feature gardens by Briggs Nursery, Bristol County Agricultural High School, Ethical Earth Creation, Flowers by the Station, The Flower Shack, Nolan’s Flowers & Gifts and Rosebud Florist.
Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, March 23-25. (Note the 30-minute midday closing; morning guests can return after 1 p.m.) Hours for Sunday, March 26, will be noon to 4 p.m.
People can get a sneak peak at the gardens at the Flower Show Benefit Preview from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. Tickets are $15 for museum members and $17 for non-members. They include wine, beer, soft drinks and light hors d’oeuvres. A photo ID is required for bar service.
Live music will be provided by flutists Deborah Bradford and Noriko Whittaker of the Lafayette Band out of North Kingstown, R.I.
Tickets for the preview can be reserved at attleboromuseum.ejoinme.org/MyPages/2023FlowerShowBenefitPreviewTickets/tabid/1273727/Default.aspx
They can also be purchased in person at the museum, 86 Park St., Attleboro, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, or call 508-222-2644 x10 to purchase by phone.
Tickets to the flower show will be sold at the door for $3 each day for adults, seniors, members, and students. Children 9 and younger get in free.
Advance registration is required for select event attractions such as animal education and children’s programs.
For more information on daily events go to attleboroartsmuseum.org/flower-show/.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
