An exhibition of posters from the homefront during World War II will be on view at the Attleboro Arts Museum downtown as it reopens Tuesday.
The U.S. Office of War Information posters are from the years 1942 to 1945 and hung in the storefront windows of the former London’s Department Store that is now home to the museum.
The posters in the “Sign of the Times” exhibit will be available for viewing during the museum’s regular summer hours from, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, July 7 to July 22, in its Ottmar Gallery.
There will also be a companion online show on the museum’s website, www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.
During World War II, a series of patriotic posters hung in London’s Department Store’s windows.
At the time, the London family sold war bonds to support military efforts and displayed the posters designed to touch the hearts and minds of Americans on the homefront.
Poster messages ranged from appeals to work collectively to produce the supplies needed for overseas troops to calls for carpooling to save gas, warnings against wasting food, and pleas to collect scrap metal to recycle into military materials.
In 1942, rationing programs were implemented, setting limits on everyday purchases.
While most posters were patriotic in nature, some tapped into fear, depicting Americans living in the shadow of Axis domination and caricatures with racist imagery that warped human features.
The posters offer a glimpse into the nation’s climate during the war and how propaganda was used to link the homefront to the front lines.
The nearly 30 posters on view were selected from the Attleboro Arts Museum’s permanent collection, and were donated by David and Toby London. David’s parents, Max and Fannie, were the founders and operators of London’s Department Store which operated for decades in downtown Attleboro.
A handful of the posters were featured in a 2009 museum retrospective “Historic American Posters: 1939-1945,” but the new exhibition presents a fresh round of vintage graphics donated by the London Family.
“The remarkably pristine condition of the posters in ‘Sign of the Times’ can be attributed to Fannie London’s respect for the US government-issued works and her great foresight,” museum Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett said. “Throughout the war years the posters would arrive at the department store by mail from Washington, D.C., and hang in the store’s windows on Park Street. After displaying a poster, Mrs. London would carefully fold, store and catalogue it — and then hang the newly arrived piece.”
Fawcett said though the posters are about life during wartime, some of the messages in the posters are meaningful today considering the strife the nation finds itself in now.
“In a year consumed with public health crises and critical movements that have altered our concepts of health, safety and equity, I can’t help but draw parallels between the messages in the exhibition’s posters and certain contemporary struggles,” Fawcettsaid. “Production of personal protective equipment, the need for a greater sense of community and partnership are issues that we are facing today.”
For the museum’s first exhibit since the venue closed its doors in March due to the coronavirus, to ensure the health and safety of visitors, art students and staff, all guests are being asked to adhere to the following guidelines:
Face masks are required and will be provided if needed; temperature checks are required for entry; visitors will be asked to provide information for contact tracing; a social distance of six-feet must be maintained; guests visiting the gift shop will be given gloves and can purchase handsewn masks there; and a limited number of visitors will be allowed in the museum at a time.
Additional information can be found on the museum’s website: www.attleboroartsmuseum.org
