ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Arts Museum will present an exhibition titled "Creature Comforts" in conjunction with the city's 2023 reading initiative.
Since 2007, the museum has been a partner in the city-wide reading initiatives in which residents are encouraged to read the same book at the same time and extend their connection to it through local arts and cultural activities.
This year’s events are scheduled from September 2023 to April 2024 and center around themes from Kevin Wilson’s novel "Nothing to See Here." The book, AAM says, explores family dynamics, acknowledges the odd and the unknown, and demonstrates how warmth, compassion and determination can help one to master unanticipated hurdles.
Wilson brings to life friends, relatives and acquaintances that have come together under unique circumstances. When readers are first introduced to the character of Timothy, they enter the young boy’s well-appointed bedroom and meet a parade of his stuffed animals.
"Creature Comforts" is in response to "Nothing to See Here’s" spotlight on Timothy’s big chest of cozy friends, AAM says.
The artwork includes two- and three-dimensional replicas of beloved stuffed animals and demonstrates how an exhibiting artist remembers a cozy friend. "Creature Comforts" has provided an opportunity for many of the invited artists to bring their favorite stuffed companions back to life. It also includes stuffed animal forms that were yearned for or belong to someone known by the artist (a child, grandchild, friend, other), AAM says.
Artists have provided “biographies” for the creatures that they have made that reflect how these childhood buddies impacted them or someone in their lives.
On Saturday, Sept. 9, a city-wide Reading Kickoff and Opening Reception will be held at the museum from 2-4 p.m. Exhibiting artists will be honored and representatives from the Attleboro Public Library will share highlights from the 2023-24 schedule of programs inspired by "Nothing to See Here."
Reservations are not required but are appreciated by Sept. 8: 508-222-2644 x10 or office@attleboroartsmuseum.org. The event is free and open to all. The museum and exhibition are wheelchair and stroller accessible. Indicate if any further accommodations are required. Masks are optional at the museum.
Mim Brooks Fawcett, the museum's executive director and chief curator, says, “'Creature Comforts' has surfaced more than one fond memory of a stuffed friend that our artists have held near and dear.
“A number of the exhibitors have used this invitational as incentive to fish out a decades-hidden stuffed companion from their attic. Others tell honest stories of how the presence of a much-loved stuffed animal provided a sense of security and emotional support.”
An exclusive pop-up gift shop for "Creature Comforts" will accompany the exhibition. Several of the exhibit’s artists will offer small handmade stuffed animals for sale.
Attleboro Public Library Director Amy Rhilinger says, “Community-wide reads offer opportunities for friends and neighbors to connect in new ways based on the perspectives and ideas found in a shared title. Attleboro's One Adventure, One Book, One Community (1abc) committee will be sharing multiple ways for people of all ages to look at 'Nothing to See Here' through a variety of lenses.
"We'll be looking at ways individuals find comfort and solace in trying times through a variety of hobbies from meditation, to sports like basketball and hiking to reading or sharing ice cream. We look forward to seeing you at future events and hearing your thoughts on 'Nothing to See Here.'”
"Creature Comforts" exhibiting artists include Celeste Bocchicchio-Chaudhri, Janet Cooper, Caitlin Duennebier, Michael Evans, Karen Goodson, Linda Pearlman Karlsberg, Janet Montecalvo, Barbara Johansen Newman, Voz Perkins, Susan Polansky, Susanne Riette-Keith, Leslie Roth, Abby Rovaldi, Kerry St.Pierre and Pauline O’Keefe, Carolann Tebbetts, Bleu Vermeer, and Gayle White.
An original work by Rovaldi serves as the brand for Attleboro’s 2023 reading initiative.
Attleboro’s 2023 city-wide reading initiative is supported by Bristol County Savings Bank, the Attleboro Public Library, Friends of the Attleboro Public Library and the Attleboro Arts Museum.