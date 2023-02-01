ATTLEBORO — This year is a big year for the Attleboro Arts Museum.
ATTLEBORO — This year is a big year for the Attleboro Arts Museum.
The museum is celebrating its 100th anniversary, in addition to holding its annual Flower Show in March.
Director Mim Brooks Fawcett said the exact date of its founding is not known. But what is know is that it was founded in 1923 when Prohibition was in force and the Jazz Age and the Roaring ‘20s were rolling.
Parties were driven underground because of Prohibition, which made it illegal to sell or make alcohol. It was also the age of the “flapper,” young women who drank, smoked, partied and “dared” to dance, according to one website.
The museum was incorporated six years later on April 23, 1929 on the eve of The Great Depression which hit in October with the crash of the stock market.
So the museum was founded in good times and bad.
Now 100 years later the world is a very different place and alive with technology that was beyond conception in the ‘20s and ‘30s.
What the celebration of its 100th birthday will entail has yet to be released.
Meanwhile, the annual Flower Show will return in full bloom this year as it was in 2022.
Last year was its first year back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the days and times it will be open:
Flower Show Benefit Preview: Wednesday, March 22, 6-8 p.m.
Flower Show: Thursday, March 23 to Sunday, March 26. Hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. (Thursday-Saturday). Note the 30-minute midday closing. Guests can return after 1 p.m. Sunday hours will be noon to 4 p.m.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
