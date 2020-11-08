ATTLEBORO — It wasn’t in the gallery of the Attleboro Arts Museum, but in the studio of Double ACS where the museum’s 29th annual art auction was held on Friday night, streaming live via Bidsquare.com and raising more than $22,000.
With COVID-19 regulations changing up the museum’s biggest yearly fundraiser, museum executive director Mim Fawcett, Skinner, Inc. auctioneer Chris Barber and the museum’s office manager also had to maintain social distancing during the auction’s live-streaming broadcast in the TV studio.
Also keeping with social distancing protocols was artist Ben Macomber, who painted his watercolor “Autumn Birch Trees” as the auction was progressing. This “live art” painting was the last item of the evening to be auctioned.
With no live audience, the camera focused mainly on Barber, with Fawcett handling the different auction items to Barber’s right and the office manager off-camera.
But Barber still maintained the same wit and rapid-fire bidding calls as if he were conducting the auction in a full gallery.
“How about another sip of your cocktail? They’re free if you’re at home,” Barber said in the midst of auctioning off one piece of artwork.
The hour-long broadcast featured 30 live-auction items, with the digital art “In the Garden: Poppy” and the etching “Catoctin” receiving the highest total of bids.
Other items included a set of four World War II posters, two wood carvings titled “Mother and Child” by Steven Wiseman, and an animation cel painting of Sir Hiss from the 1973 Walt Disney film “Robin Hood.”
On patrons’ computer screens, the video stream of Barber was in the middle-right corner, with a smaller scrolling screen above this containing the bid amounts, along with the bidders’ paddle numbers.
To the left of the computer screen, a photo with a zoom feature of the auction item was shown, including the artists’ name, artwork title, medium and artist background, just as it would have been seen in the auction booklet.
Sound haptics and red letter type on the scrolling bidding screen, also provided various notifications, such as a countdown of seconds to when the bid was coming to a close.
The silent-auction items were sold on Saturday afternoon, also via Bidsquare.com.
Pleased with the monetary success and virtual participation, Fawcett called the auction a “positive experience,” albeit a different one.
“There wasn’t a room full of people and the energy it brings,” Fawcett said. “But we had a good time.”
