ATTLEBORO — A 37-year-old Stoughton man has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for a pair of bank robberies, including one in downtown Attleboro in 2019.
Steven Cerqueira was handed an 8- to 10-year sentence for robbing the Santander Bank at Park and Bank streets on Nov. 15, 2019, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Monday.
He pleaded guilty on March 2 in Fall River Superior Court to an indictment charging him with unarmed robbery.
The sentence will be served concurrently with a 7- to 9-year prison term he was given in July for a bank robbery in Middleboro about a week before the Attleboro robbery.
In the Attleboro robbery, Cerqueira admitted handing the teller a note that read “100, 50, 20, quickly” and then saying “give me more” as the teller was taking money out of her cash drawer, according to prosecutors.
The teller, who later told police she was in fear, gave the defendant about $200 from her drawer before he fled the scene, according to prosecutors.
Cerqueira turned himself in to police four days later after a warrant was obtained for his arrest.
Cerqueira has a five-page criminal record consisting of mainly theft-related and violent offenses. His first armed robbery conviction was in 2005, according to prosecutors.
His most recent conviction, prior to the new offenses, was in 2014 out of Essex Superior Court. He received a four-year state prison sentence for robbery.
“The defendant is a career criminal who has a history of committing robberies. He needs to be kept off the street to protect society,” Quinn said in a statement.
The Attleboro case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo.
