ATTLEBORO -- The woman who robbed the Santander Bank branch downtown Monday seemed unusually calm, prompting police to speculate it may not have been her first holdup.
“She was very calm, not a lot of emotion,” Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Tuesday.
Police released surveillance photos of the suspect, who wore a mask covering the bottom of her face, in the hope someone may recognize her.
She entered the bank at the corner or Park and Bank streets about 3:50 p.m. Monday and handed the teller a note demanding money, Heagney said.
No weapon was shown and the woman left with an undisclosed amount of crash.
She walked out of the Park Street entrance and continued down Bank Street.
Police officers searched the area but found no suspects.
“We’re not sure if she continued to flee on foot or had a vehicle nearby,” Heagney said.
As part of the investigation, he said detectives are searching surveillance video from area businesses.
Police closed Bank Street in the area of the bank after the robbery and a state police K9 unit responded to help in the search.
State police crime scene investigators also responded.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call police at 508-222-1212 and ask for detectives.
