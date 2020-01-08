ATTLEBORO — The suspect in the robbery of the downtown Santander Bank two months ago was arraigned Wednesday in Attleboro District Court.
Steven M. Cerqueira, 36, of Stoughton, is being held on bail and faces a dangerousness hearing next Tuesday.
He also faces a probable cause hearing in Wareham District Court for a bank robbery at a Santander Bank in Middleboro a week before the Attleboro holdup.
Prosecutors say he was identified as the robber by family members after investigators posted surveillance photos of the robberies on social media and turned himself into police.
He allegedly admitted to the Nov. 15 Attleboro robbery when questioned by detectives, according to court records.
An innocent plea on the unarmed robbery charge was automatically entered by the court.
The Attleboro robbery occurred about 1:30 p.m. Cerqueira allegedly walked into the bank, handed the teller a note and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.
No weapon was shown and no injuries were reported.
At the time of the holdup, there were two customers in the bank who were initially unaware of what happened, according to police.
Cerqueira turned himself in to Stoughton police Nov. 18 and has been held in jail since.
He has a criminal record that includes four prison stints for robbery since 2004.
His most recent stint behind bars was in 2014 when he was sentenced in Essex Superior Court to four years in prison for armed robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.