ATTLEBORO — The city council has voted to ban plastic and polystyrene foam (Styrofoam) takeaway cups and containers from restaurants and other places that serve prepared food and drinks, such as convenience stores, effective next January.
Acting Tuesday night, the council voted 10-0 to ban the Styrofoam products and 6-4 to bar the plastic takeaway cups and containers.
“I am pleased to announce that the Attleboro City Council has adopted another one of my proposals to make Attleboro a leader in being a cleaner greener City in Massachusetts,” Mayor Paul Heroux said Wednesday. “Attleboro is taking a stand by reducing the distribution of harmful convenience consumer materials.
“This is about our commitment as a city to do what is right for our local environment for today’s inhabitants and tomorrow’s, with the hope that other surrounding communities, and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the State of Rhode Island, will also follow suit with these measures,” Heroux said. “There is no question that these products are bad for any community.”
Plastic and Styrofoam products require fossil fuels to produce, increasing carbon dioxide emissions in the atmosphere, the mayor said, adding they worsen litter in communities and take years to decompose.
Also, not all plastics can be recycled, and they will be discarded to a landfill by recycling companies if the plastic is contaminated with food waste, he noted.
“From the production to end of life, these are products that are not good for our community,” Heroux said.
As of January 2022, convenience stores and restaurants will no longer be permitted to distribute coffee or prepared hot foods with the Styrofoam and plastic cups and containers.
“Critics have said that this will hurt businesses. I counter by saying several businesses have already started the move, businesses in other communities that have enacted similar measures have not seen their businesses suffer, and we want environmentally responsible businesses in Attleboro who care about sustainability,” Heroux said. “Buying products that use fossil fuels is not a sustainable practice.”
Restaurants can use paper goods, Heroux said, adding Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts already have done away with Styrofoam and don’t often use plastic anymore anyway.
Restaurants and convenience stores are responsible for about 80% of the dissemination of Styrofoam and plastic products, with supermarkets and grocery stores accounting for a lot of the remainder that isn’t covered by the new city ban.
Styrofoam is used for meat trays in supermarkets and grocery stores.
“People can still buy plastic and Styrofoam at the grocery store,” Heroux said.
The ban is the latest effort by the mayor to make Attleboro greener since he took office in 2018.
Some initiatives that are already in practice or are in the process of being enacted include banning single use plastic bags, the intentional releasing of balloons into the air, and distribution or sale of plastic straws, fluorescent light bulbs containing mercury, and bee-killing insecticides containing neonicotinoids.
Others the mayor pointed to include purchasing the bankrupt Highland Country Club and turning it into the city-owned Highland Park complete with a new monarch butterfly population; making all city government buildings 100% wind powered; changing all of the city street lights and city building lights to LED; moving the city fleet of vehicles to hybrids where possible, including police cruisers; putting solar panels above city-owned parking lots; making Attleboro a state-recognized Green Community; and conducting regular community litter pick-ups with residents and school groups.
Other environmental proposals under consideration by the city council include expanding the Wetlands Protection Zone from 25 feet to 75 feet, and banning body and face washes that have plastic exfoliating beads, single use plastic water bottles, and plastic miniature alcohol bottles known as nips.
