ATTLEBORO — The city council has unanimously passed an ordinance that will ban the sale of some animals at pet stores in the city.
Called the Humane Pet Shop ordinance, the measure proposed by Mayor Paul Heroux bans pet stores from selling dogs, cats, guinea pigs and rabbits.
The 11-0 vote taken Tuesday made Attleboro the 11th community in the state to have such a ban.
Most of the discussion on the ban took place over the past two weeks during public hearings.
The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals issued a statement after the measure was approved calling it an important step for animal welfare.
“Eleven cities and towns in Massachusetts now have some kind of ban like this in place, which is outstanding, but Attleboro’s goes above and beyond many of those,” Kara Holmquist of the MSPCA-Angell’s Advocacy Department said. “By including guinea pigs in this ordinance, Attleboro is helping with a major problem we’re seeing in animal welfare, which is an overwhelming number of small pet surrenders.”
“Many people adopt small animals like guinea pigs not knowing the amount of work their care takes,” she said. “So, they surrender them to shelters or worse, sometimes people abandon them outdoors. Ordinances like the one passed in Attleboro help reduce the number of homeless animals and end the animal mill-to-pet-store-pipeline.”
The council held a public hearing on the matter two weeks ago that attracted numerous animal advocates who spoke in favor of the ordinance, including Friends of the Attleboro Animal Shelter. No one spoke against the proposal.
Last week, councilor Laura Dolan said she would like to see the ordinance apply to all animals, including reptiles and birds.
“I don’t think shops should be selling any live animals,” she said.
Some people buy reptiles or other animals as pets and then when they can’t care for them release them into the wild where “they die horrible deaths,” Dolan said.
Under the ordinance, the sale of a dog, cat, guinea pig or rabbit is now banned in Attleboro.
A pet store can provide room where animals up for adoption by local shelters can be displayed, but the shop can not have any financial interest in the adoption.
And any shop found in violation of the ordinance is subject to a fine of $300.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.