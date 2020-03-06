ATTLEBORO — Firefighters quickly extinguished a barn fire off Lindsey Street late Friday afternoon.
The fire at 667 Lindsey St. was reported by a passerby about 4:15 p.m. Smoke was showing and flames coming out of the roof when firefighters arrived, and the blaze was quickly put out.
There were no animals inside the barn, which was used for storage.
Police closed off Lindsey Street, which runs off Pleasant Street (Route 123), for about a half-hour.
A farm house on the property was built in 1900, real estate records show.
