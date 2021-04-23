ATTLEBORO — Community VNA, the city-based healthcare agency serving Southern Massachusetts, is having a virtual fundraising event Sunday to benefit its free services and programs.
The 8th annual “Spring Break/Through the Kaleidoscope: Envisioning a Future of Light and Hope” is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
In keeping with social distancing guidelines, the event will stream online at www.communityvna.com/SB21.
Steve Gross of Life is Good Playmakers, the featured speaker, will talk about why optimism is the most important trait a person can have, especially in a pandemic.
Funds raised will support caregiver and respite support for families of individuals with Alzheimer’s and related dementias, bereavement and grief support for hospice patients and family members facing life-limiting illnesses, and education and training opportunities for health care and other professionals.
The community also has an opportunity to participate in an online auction. Items include art and photography, jewelry, hand-crafted items, collectible items, gift certificates to local restaurants and area businesses, as well as a seven-night stay for up to eight people at a luxury resort in Cancun, Mexico.
Bidding closes at 9 p.m. Friday, April 30. To preview auction items, visit www.charityauction.bid/CVNA.
Community members can also donate at www.communityvna.com/spring-break; or, by texting Spring21 to 44321.
Also available is the opportunity to Fund-A-Need by donating to one of Community VNA’s signature services: home health care, hospice care, Alzheimer’s disease assistance program, or the elder dental program. Visit www.communityvna.com/spring-break.
The fundraising event is sponsored by Clarfeld Citizens Private Wealth and Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation. Additional support is provided by Bluestone Bank, Bristol County Savings Bank, Dedham Savings, and Larson Tool and Stamping.
