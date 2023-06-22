Hebron Food Pantry Porreca
Buy Now

Heather Porreca, vice president of the Hebron Food Pantry in Attleboro, stocks shelves with donated food. The pantry recently received a nearly $70,000 donation to be used to purchase food.

 MARK STOCKWELL

ATTLEBORO — When Heather Porreca heard the news, she cried.

Porreca is vice president of the Hebron Food Pantry and was stunned when she was told that nearly $70,000 had been donated to it.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.