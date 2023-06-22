ATTLEBORO — When Heather Porreca heard the news, she cried.
Porreca is vice president of the Hebron Food Pantry and was stunned when she was told that nearly $70,000 had been donated to it.
The money came from the estate of Robert J. Perry, 84, who died in November 2021, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
The cash was originally intended for another charity which had gone out of business, so the executor of the will, Nancy Sherren, decided to bless Hebron with the money.
“When she told me I actually started to cry,” Porreca said. “It’s phenomenal. It’s unprecedented, it really is.”
The exact amount donated was $69,852.53.
“That’s going to cover the cost of our food for the entire year” Porreca said.
Hebron gave away 1.5 million pounds of food last year and now will be able to do the same this year.
Porreca said for every dollar Hebron spends at the Boston Food Bank they get $20 worth of food.
So that’s $1,397,040 worth of food.
The pantry operates in space at Centenary Church on Sanford Street in Attleboro and serves seven communities.
Perry was known for giving generously to a number of charities.
He was a graduate of North Attleboro High School, Class of 1955, and became a teacher at King Philip Regional High School for 32 years.
A quote from his obituary describes him as “a good decent, generous man” who “wished that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Salvation Army.”
In the meantime though, Hebron is still accepting donations, cash and otherwise, to get ahead for years to come.
There will be a check presentation ceremony at 10 a.m. June 28 at the pantry.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
