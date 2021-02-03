ATTLEBORO — North Easton Savings Bank has donated $10,000 to New Hope Inc. of Attleboro in support of the organization’s new Emergency Shelter Capital Campaign.
“For the past 42 years, New Hope has been providing physical and emotional support for the far too many in this region impacted by domestic and sexual violence,” bank President and CEO Rich Spencer said in a news release. “We feel privileged to contribute to this outstanding organization and champion its mission to serve those who are most vulnerable.”
New Hope facilitates two confidential emergency shelters where clients receive crisis intervention, counseling, economic literacy training, financial advocacy and case management.
Founded in 1979, the non-profit organization works with those throughout South-Central and Southeastern Massachusetts affected by domestic and sexual violence. For more information visit new-hope.org.
North Easton Savings Bank, founded in 1864, has 18 branches and over $1.1 billion in assets.
