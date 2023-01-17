ATTLEBORO — New Hope, the Attleboro-based agency that helps victims of domestic and sexual violence, is getting a $28,000 federal grant to help its cause.
Also, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is getting $84,396 and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office $130,000 to address violence against women.
The recipients are among dozens of Massachusetts law enforcement, criminal justice and victim services organizations awarded funding through the federal Violence Against Women Act Grant Program.
The funds are aimed at preventing, reducing and improving responses to acts of gender-based, sexual and domestic violence, stalking and human trafficking.
The 44 grant recipients were selected through a competitive application process administered by the Office of Grants and Research, a state agency that is part of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
“These grants help improve how law enforcement and the criminal justice system respond to violence against women through training opportunities and enhanced capacity to investigate and prosecute these offenses,” Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy said in a news release. “It also ensures that the victims of domestic and intimate partner violence, sexual assault and exploitation, and stalking have access to the services they deserve.”
Each organization funded will be eligible for additional funding during the next three years.
“The VAWA Grant Program is one of the most impactful programs administered by the Office of Grants and Research,” OGR Executive Director Kevin Stanton said. “These funds help ensure that victims have access to the protections of law enforcement and the criminal justice system, as well as trauma-informed and culturally-competent services.”
The VAWA Grant Program is funded by the federal Department of Justice. Through an application review process, recipients were selected from across four categories: Courts, law enforcement, prosecution, victim services, and discretionary.