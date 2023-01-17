New Hope Open House
Visitors gather at New Hope’s facility in Attleboro in 2019.

 SUN CHRONICLE file photo

ATTLEBORO — New Hope, the Attleboro-based agency that helps victims of domestic and sexual violence, is getting a $28,000 federal grant to help its cause.

Also, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is getting $84,396 and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office $130,000 to address violence against women.