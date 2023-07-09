New Hope Open House
Visitors gather at New Hope’s facility in Attleboro in 2019.

 SUN CHRONICLE file photo

New Hope, the Attleboro-based advocacy organization for victims of domestic and sexual violence, is holding a vigil Tuesday for the victims of last week’s murder-suicide in Raynham.

The outdoor vigil for Tatiana Tavares, 30, of Raynham, and Scott Swale, 43, of Easton, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the gazebo in Borden Colony Park at 2254 King Philip St., in Raynham.

