New Hope, the Attleboro-based advocacy organization for victims of domestic and sexual violence, is holding a vigil Tuesday for the victims of last week’s murder-suicide in Raynham.
The outdoor vigil for Tatiana Tavares, 30, of Raynham, and Scott Swale, 43, of Easton, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the gazebo in Borden Colony Park at 2254 King Philip St., in Raynham.
“It is with profound sadness that we gather to honor the lives lost in the tragic murder-suicide,” said Carole Graves, vice president of Development, Communications, and Education for New Hope. “We will be holding a vigil to unite as a community and offer support to those affected by this heartbreaking event.
“Together, we will reflect on the lives lost and provide solace to their family, friends, and the entire community affected by this profound loss,” Graves said. “This gathering will provide an opportunity for reflection, remembrance, and support.”
Police continue to investigate the incident but have said Tavares was fatally shot by Swale before he turned the gun on himself. They had been involved in what authorities described as an on-again, off-again “hostile” relationship.
Swale had participated in New Hope’s 40-week intimate partner abuse education program.
“The details surrounding the events leading up to this tragedy are still under examination, and we must refrain from speculation as the investigation continues,” Graves said.
“However, this devastating incident serves as a solemn reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the urgent need to foster supportive communities.”
For further information or to access New Hope’s services, visit www.new-hope.org or contact its 24/7 hotline at 1-800-323-HOPE (4673).
“As we come together in solidarity, let us also recognize the importance of the services and resources available through New Hope Inc.,” Graves said. “New Hope Inc. provides vital assistance, counseling, and advocacy support to those in need, offering a lifeline of support during difficult times.”