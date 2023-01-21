ATTLEBORO — New Hope Inc., the Attleboro-based agency that helps victims of domestic violence throughout Bristol County, has a new president and CEO.
Diana Mancera will take over for Marcia Szymanski, who retired last month.
Mancera, 37, who lives in East Boston, has worked in the anti-violence movement for more than 15 years.
A native of Mexico City, she holds a master’s degree in business administration from Dartmouth College and a bachelor’s degree in economics.
She is the former director of membership programs at Jane Doe Inc., the Massachusetts state coalition against sexual and domestic violence.
During her time at JDI, she developed and implemented its initiatives on economic justice, technology safety, prevention and programming.
Before JDI, she was the program director at the YWCA North Shore Rape Crisis Center.
She is also an active member of the Massachusetts Women of Color Network.
Mancera has served as president of Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts, a non-profit organization that educates, organizes, empowers and protects the rights of immigrant communities.
She’s the founder and host of Las Net@X, a podcast that features discussions among LatinX families on topics such as racism, colorism, homophobia, machismo and domestic violence.
She identifies as a Mestiza, Latina, Queer Woman of Color.
Mancera, according to New Hope officials, is strongly committed to gender and health equity, racial and economic justice.
She enjoys cooking, eating and running, and loves spending time with her family, friends and dogs.
Szymanski retired in December after serving as president of the 41-year-old agency for nine years.
