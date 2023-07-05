ATTLEBORO -- An apparent murder-suicide in Raynham this week demonstrates the need to work with families and communities impacted by domestic violence, advocates for abuse survivors say.
New Hope Inc., the Attleboro-based organization that supports victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse, issued a statement on the case Wednesday, a day after a 30-year-old woman was fatally shot by her boyfriend before turning the gun on himself.
Tatiana Tavares, of Raynham, and Scott Swale, 43, of Easton, had what the Bristol County district attorney’s office described as a “hostile” on-an-off-again relationship for about a year.
During the course of the relationship, Swale participated in New Hope's 40-week program, RESPECT, an Intimate Partner Abuse Education program, the non-profit organization said, without using his name.
The program addresses the core belief systems of individuals who have caused harm, as well as the abuse they have inflicted within their intimate partnerships.
Abusers are often ordered by judges to enroll in the program as part of their probation in domestic abuse cases.
“This heartbreaking incident also serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of fostering a more holistic and restorative community approach to domestic violence,” Diana Mancera, president and CEO of New Hope said in a statement.
“We must encourage open dialogue, offer resources, and extend compassion to those who might be at risk of causing harm or have caused harm,” Mancera said in reaction to reports about the tragedy.
“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones impacted by this devastating event. We extend our deepest sympathies, and we stand ready to support the community in any way possible,” Mancera said.
Investigators believe Swale forced open a sliding glass door at Tavares’s home before shooting her, according to the district attorney’s office.
The incident remains under investigation.
Mancera said individuals and communities play a key role in preventing domestic violence.
“We can raise awareness and challenge attitudes and behaviors that perpetuate a culture in which domestic abuse is tolerated or accepted,” Mancera said.
“We must continue to engage organizations, faith leaders, boys and men addressing gender based-violence, businesses, schools and health care providers. We can all model positive, healthy relationships that break cultural stereotypes and treat all people with dignity and respect,” she said.
Anyone who needs support can call New Hope’s hotline at 1-800-323-HOPE (4673). Staff are available to provide free and confidential support.
The organization also has a helpline for individuals who may question the safety of their relationship or feel that they have controlled or intimidated their partner. The free, anonymous and confidential A Call For Change helpline has trained responders at 877-898-3411.
New Hope provides a wide range of services aimed at providing assistance, counseling and advocacy support to those in need.
In addition to the hotline, New Hope operates an emergency shelter and counseling for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.