ATTLEBORO — With three facilities in China, Sensata Technologies says it is taking steps to limit its employees’ exposure to the coronavirus that has claimed the lives of 213 people in the Asian nation.
The Attleboro company said in a statement Friday that to its knowledge none of its 22,000 employees have been infected.
Still, it said as a precaution it has suspended all non-essential business travel to, from and within China by Sensata employees. The step was taken this past week.
International airlines, meanwhile, have been cancelling flights in and out of China. The Chinese government has also banned train travel to some of its cities.
Sensata also said the Chinese government extended the current holiday break in an effort to fight the virus.
“Therefore, employees are now expected back to work at our two Chinese manufacturing sites on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 — approximately two weeks later than originally expected,” the company said. “In light of these circumstances, we are reaching out to customers advising them how this situation may impact them.”
Sensata has operations all over the world and has a business center and two manufacturing plants in China.
Although the cities they are located in — Shanghai, Baoying and Changzhou — are far from Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, the virus has spread throughout the country, and on Thursday the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.
One local person caught up in the crisis is Douglas Murray of Attleboro, a teacher at the Shanghai American School in Shanghai, where the virus recently appeared.
His mother, Mary Jane Murray, said her son, daughter-in-law and 4-month-old grandchild are on vacation in JeJu, an island off the coast of Korea.
Most of China is also on vacation because of the Chinese Lunar New Year, a major holiday that lasts about two to three weeks.
Mary Jane Murray said her son is not yet certain what he is going to do. The school he teaches at has extended its vacation to keep employees and students away.
She said there was some discussion of the family going to her daughter-in-law’s native India, but now the virus has reached there.
She said her son and daughter-in-law are healthy adults, but she is most concerned for the grandchild because the young and elderly are the most at risk.
“That baby can’t go back to China,” she said.
