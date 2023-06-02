ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital and its affiliated medical offices are being impacted by this week’s sudden closure of Compass Medical.
“We are welcoming these patients as they are reaching out to us for care and support,” said Justine Zilliken, Sturdy’s chief strategic officer. “Our Sturdy Health Primary Care practice in Norton has been receiving phone calls since the announcement from patients suddenly with nowhere to go, no communication and in need of care.
“Several former Compass Health patients have also shown up in our emergency department saying they needed medication refills or had post-hospital or testing appointments that were cancelled and they needed help,” Zilliken said. “Patients with OBGYN needs have also been calling our women’s center looking for care.
“With an absolute absence of communication from Compass Health, Sturdy Health and other organizations we have been working with are scrambling to meet the needs of these patients,” Zilliken said.
Compass Medical had six locations south of Boston: in Easton, Taunton, Quincy, Braintree, East Bridgewater and Middleboro.
Patients received phone calls telling them their appointments were cancelled and others showed up to find offices closed.
Gov. Maura Healey’s administration and the state Attorney General’s office are trying to get answers about Wednesday’s shutdown which left tens of thousands of patients with questions about their health care and hundreds of employees out of work.
Compass Medical had about 70,000 patients and roughly 450 employees.
Attorney General Andrea Campbell is advising patients with concerns to contact her office online and at 617-727-8400.
“It is with our deepest regret and great sadness to inform you of our imminent plan to close our practices. After a steady stream of challenges, we were ultimately forced to make the devastating decision to close all offices of Compass Medical,” the company said on its website. “We are heartbroken and truly sorry as we know the unprecedented impact on our valued patients.”
Compass Medical last year lost a lawsuit and was ordered to pay more than $16 million to Steward Health Care.
Company officials said Thursday they are implementing a plan to ensure continued care for patients.
“Compass will be updating the website regularly with information on how patients can contact their physician in their new practice setting and how they can obtain access to their medical records,” they said.
For immediate medical attention, patients are advised to access local emergency rooms or Urgent Care facilities. Local resources and links can be found on its website, https://compassmedical.net.
Those who need prescription refills are advised to check first with their pharmacy.
“In many cases our providers will be ordering prospective prescriptions when appropriate or allowable,” Compass said.
Patients may also call the main Compass phone line for assistance with prescription refills or test results at 508-350-2000,
The state’s medical society has urged Compass to expedite and clarify its communications with patients and staff.
State Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton, whose district also includes Rehoboth, Seekonk, Dighton and Middleboro, is also calling for more action.
“The recent announcement regarding the sudden closure of healthcare facilities administered by Compass Medical — including those in the Town of Middleboro and the City of Taunton — is an ongoing development that my office continues to review and monitor with all possible vigilance,” Pacheco said. “This abrupt private-sector decision only underscores the importance of meaningful regulatory oversight in public health matters that do fall within the authority of state health officials to intervene.
“I recently voiced my grave concerns with the discontinuation of essential public healthcare services in the Greater Taunton service region, and continue to demand meaningful regulatory action from state officials,” Pacheco said. “The recent news about Compass is critical context for state officials to consider — and demonstrates exactly why we so desperately need meaningful action capable of preventing the erosion of our healthcare landscape throughout Southeastern Massachusetts.”
The health care system has already been struggling with the pandemic, shortage of health care workers, and stretched emergency rooms.
At least one lawsuit has already been filed against Compass.