ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital and its affiliated medical offices are being impacted by this week’s sudden closure of Compass Medical.

“We are welcoming these patients as they are reaching out to us for care and support,” said Justine Zilliken, Sturdy’s chief strategic officer. “Our Sturdy Health Primary Care practice in Norton has been receiving phone calls since the announcement from patients suddenly with nowhere to go, no communication and in need of care.