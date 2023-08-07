ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Health and Tufts Medicine have entered into a new partnership to expand access to comprehensive specialty care with an initial focus on cardiovascular services, it was announced Monday.
The clinical partnership with one of the leading health care systems in the region will involve several areas, Sturdy representatives said.
Sturdy and Tufts are starting off jointly recruiting top-talent cardiologists to Sturdy Health, officials said, and those physicians and surgeons will have reciprocal hospital privileges at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, providing access to advanced therapies such as cardiac catheterization.
“Our partnership services within cardiology have begun, including a joint recruitment in support of adding additional cardiologists within our Sturdy Health medical office,” Justine Zilliken of Sturdy said. “We are being very intentional and channeling our attention on the robust and successful enhancement of Sturdy Health cardiology services in this moment. We will, of course, remain dedicated to continuing to keep exceptional care, close to home for the communities we serve.”
Aimee Brewer, president and chief executive officer of Sturdy Health, focused on that aim in a statement.
“This clinical partnership further expands our ability to provide the highest quality care in the communities we serve as an independent, locally owned and operated non-profit health system,” Brewer said. “Not only will Sturdy Health patients have the advantage of broader service offerings locally, they will also benefit from a seamless experience for their tertiary care needs.”
Along with clinical affiliations with other community-based health systems across the region, Tufts officials said they plan to deliver a seamless experience for patients where care feels like an extension of Sturdy Health.
“As an integrated health system, Tufts Medicine works closely with hospital partners like Sturdy Health to ensure advanced care is offered in the most convenient location for patients,” said Dr. Michael Tarnoff, chief executive officer of Tufts Medical Center. “We look forward to providing a streamlined pathway to well-coordinated, complex care services to Sturdy Health and their patients.”
Tufts Medical Center is home to the largest advanced heart failure program in New England. The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association named Tufts Medical Center one of only four Centers of Excellence in the treatment of this condition, which can profoundly affect quality of life and lead to heart failure.
Since 2000, Tufts Medical Center has performed more adult heart transplants than any other hospital in New England.
Tufts Medicine, formed in 2014, is comprised of Tufts Medical Center, Lowell General Hospital, MelroseWakefield Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, Care at Home, and a large integrated physician network.
Tufts Medicine has more than 15,000 employees handling more than 1.5 million patient cases per year.
The health system is the principal teaching affiliate for Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston.
Sturdy Health, which encompasses Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro and area health facilities, will continue its longstanding clinical partnership with Boston Medical Center and Shields Health, as well as its Radiation Oncology joint venture with Mass General Brigham and McLean Hospital for behavioral health services.
“We look forward to further expanding our specialty services and centers of excellence through our new clinical partnership with Tufts Medicine, as we continue to serve Southeastern Massachusetts and neighboring Rhode Island as the vibrant health system they have come to depend upon over the past 110 years,” Brewer said.