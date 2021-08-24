ATTLEBORO — Willow Tree Poultry Farm, the well-known city-based business, is recalling about 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products that may be contaminated with plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday.
The items were produced Aug. 10 through Aug. 13 and may contain hard, white plastic, FSIS said.
The following products are being recalled:
- Five-pound container of Willow Tree Premium White Meat Caesar Chicken Dip with sell by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/06/2021.
- Five-pound and 12-ounce containers of Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Dip with sell by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/05/2021.
- Five-pound container of Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad with a sell by date of 09/07/2021.
- Fifteen-ounce container of Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad with sell by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.
- Fifteen-ounce container of Willow Tree Premium White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad with a sell by date of 09/08/2021.
- Fifteen-ounce container of Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad with sell by dates of 09/07/2021, 09/08/2021, 09/09/2021, and 09/10/2021.
- Seven-and-a-half-ounce container of Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad with sell by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.
- Ten-pound container of Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad with a sell by date of 09/08/2021.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-8827” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The items have been shipped to wholesale and retail locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
The problem was discovered after the company received a consumer complaint and notified FSIS.
“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” FSIS officials said. “Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”
FSIS is concerned some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.
They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, agency authorities said.
Last September, Willow Tree, under FSIS, recalled about 6,890 pounds of chicken salad due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.
Willow Tree is one of the best-known businesses in the Attleboro area, and its South Main Street (Route 152) headquarters and store near Seekonk is a popular stop for area residents.
Consumers with questions about the latest recall can contact Alex Cekala, general manager of Willow Tree Poultry Farm, at acekala@willowtreefarm.com or 508-951-8351.
