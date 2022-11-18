ATTLEBORO -- An early morning fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman is under investigation, police and fire officials say.
The Bristol District Attorney's Office identified the victim Friday morning as Judith Henriques, 80, who lived alone at the home at 30 Division St.
The origin and cause remain under investigation by the city fire and police departments as well as by state police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Bristol District Attorney.
"There is no indication that it was anything other than accidental," Fire Chief Scott LaChance said Friday morning, but the actual cause is classified as undetermined.
The blaze, first called in by a neighbor at 12:44 a.m., left the grey shingled Cape-style home gutted. The structure was fully engulfed in flames when the first firefighters arrived.
"The fire was through the roof," Assistant Chief John Guenette said Friday morning.
Half of the roof of the home on a tidy lot on the dead-end street appeared to have collapsed. The twisted metal skin of the front door lay on the front lawn, a testimony to the intensity of the flames.
It took firefighters approximately half an hour to bring the fire under control. Firefighters worked to prevent damage to nearby structures. No firefighters were injured battling the intense blaze.
Nearly the entire complement of the city's fire department responded to the scene located on the dead-end road off of Lindsey Street.
North Attleboro, Seekonk and Pawtucket firefighters helped cover city fire stations.
“I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said LaChance. “This is a terrible tragedy for them and the community.”