Winter Weather Travel Phoenix

A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport, Wednesday, in Phoenix.

 Matt York - staff, AP

Along with tens of thousands of others across the country, the Attleboro Bluefish were forced to alter their holiday week plans -- leaving a scheduled week-long training trip to Alabama's Huntsville Aquatics Center in peril.

At about 10 p.m. Christmas night, team director Nick Rice went to bed expecting to get on a flight with his team the next day.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.