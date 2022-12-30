Along with tens of thousands of others across the country, the Attleboro Bluefish were forced to alter their holiday week plans -- leaving a scheduled week-long training trip to Alabama's Huntsville Aquatics Center in peril.
At about 10 p.m. Christmas night, team director Nick Rice went to bed expecting to get on a flight with his team the next day.
Overnight, Southwest Airlines had canceled numerous flights throughout the country leaving thousands of Christmas holiday travelers stranded.
Attleboro Bluefish, which consists of 53 swimmers and staff, had been scheduled to fly to Alabama out of two locations -- Logan International Airport in Boston and Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.
Rice said there was no email or call from the airline to let the team know about the flight cancellations. Rice found out at 6:30 a.m. when a team parent informed him by text that the group flight, which cost roughly $30,000, had been nixed.
"I get a text message when I wake up from one of our parents at 6:30 in the morning telling me our Southwest flight had been canceled," Rice said. The team had 47 people flying Southwest and six people flying Breeze Airways, which had also canceled its flight.
"I immediately jump on and see if it's canceled and what's the phone number I can call to so I can find out what's next," he said.
"I was surprised Southwest didn't reach out to us to let us know. We got a single text message, to a single person, letting us know the flight got canceled," Rice said.
Knowing the trip to Alabama was integral to the team, the Bluefish had no other option. They needed to make other plans to get there. After searching through options, the group landed on a $25,000 bus ticket, one way, to Alabama.
"We were on hold with Southwest for about two and a half hours before we talked to anybody," Rice said. "While we were on hold we were talking about options of what we can do to get down there. Pretty quickly we came up with the options of knowing we have to drive -- renting five passenger vans or a coach bus. We were trying to figure out what the most economical one was.
"There was nowhere we could find a single passenger van, let alone five. ... We tried a couple of different bus companies. The one we found we found was $25,000," Rice said.
Since getting to Alabama, the trip has been a productive one for the team.
Swimmers aiming for the Olympics have gotten their work in at the world class facility and enjoyed their trip while the staff at Huntsville has helped the team get more pool time and access to the facility due to the circumstances of their trip. The team is known for producing top swimmers including Olympic medal winner Elizabeth Beisel.
"Once we got here, the facility has been great and the training has been awesome," Rice said. "They've bent over backwards to help us our because they knew what we went through."
The trip down, though, surely is one they'll never forget.
Rice said with a packed bus the team went old school with entertaining themselves for the long ride, since the bus had limited space to charge phones.
"I think the kids have found a way to enjoy themselves. We had Taylor Swift singalongs going on for who knows how many hours, playing games on their phones," Rice said. "The bus we drove down, there was one strip of outlets at the front of the bus with five plugs. It was musical chairs to charge phones. ... It was fun, they were playing road games and I-Spy. Stuff kids don't do anymore."
As of Friday afternoon, the trip home is still up in the air. Rice said a flight back is still on the table, but the bus trip back is also an option. The team is scheduled to come back on Monday.
"We have another flight on Monday, out of Nashville, but we don't know if that's going to happen," Rice said. "We've got to figure out (on Friday) if that's happening or if we're adjusting our plans to leave on Sunday."
