ATTLEBORO — Bluefish coach Chuck Batchelor knew he had talented swimmers on his team — three local residents in particular who were on the cusp of making the Olympic trials — so he developed a “goal and a plan.”
The goal, he says, was to qualify for the trials, and their training was the plan to achieve it.
And it worked quite well for Zuri Ferguson, a freshman at Attleboro High School, Brynn Wright, a senior at AHS, and Caleb Maldari, a junior at Wellesley High School.
The three qualified to hit the pool in Omaha, Neb., last month, qualifying for the first of two waves at the trials.
While they didn’t earn a spot at the Tokyo Olympics later this month, they say making the trials was a journey in itself.
Ferguson, 14, swam the 100-meter backstroke five times at the May 2021 Atlanta Classic meet in an attempt to qualify for the trials. All attempts were personal best times, but within a second of qualifying. The next weekend, she decided to try again, making the trials with a time of 1:02.39 seconds.
“I knew that I was capable of making the cut before, but I did not expect to make it as soon as I did,” Ferguson said.
This process of qualifying for the Olympic trials may be discouraging for some, but Batchelor said Ferguson “never lost enthusiasm.”
“She never got sad, she stayed very motivated and positive, and always wanted to give it another go,” he said.
For Maldari and Wright, both 16, it became apparent throughout this year’s swim season that they were going to make the trials.
Maldari qualified for the 100- and 200-meter backstroke with times of 55.84 and 2:02.82 seconds, while Brynn qualified for the 200-meter butterfly with a time of 2:13 seconds.
Wright was originally expected to qualify for the trials in the 100-meter butterfly, but surprised her friends and family by qualifying for the 200-meter butterfly instead. She says the turn of events taught her a lot about herself.
“It (the 200-meter butterfly) has taught me so much about how hard I can push myself. I deal with asthma, so the 200-meter butterfly is hard on the lungs,” she said.
All three swimmers say the trials were a learning experience.
“Out of the water was very interesting and cool to have that experience, but in the water and behind the blocks was a bit more stressful than a normal meet,” Maldari said.
Understandably, the three swimmers felt nervous, but were also overwhelmed with joy and excitement to be swimming with their sport’s elite athletes.
Despite the nerves, Maldari registered a personal best time in his 200-meter backstroke, ranking the second fastest time for that event in the 18 and under age group.
Three other swimmers from the club’s Springfield location, Josh Parent, 16, Summer Smith, 18, and Aislin Farris, 16, also attended the trials. Parent’s times in the 400-meter individual medley, 800-free and 1500-free ranked first in the 18 and under age group. Smith was 10th overall in the women’s 200-meter backstroke and 17th in the women’s 400-meter individual medley.
As the Olympics approach, the swimmers look forward to watching the events individually with their families.
“Now that I’ve been able to swim at a level similar to where the athletes are swimming at, I will have a lot more to relate to while watching,” Maldari said.
Wright, Maldari and Ferguson are all looking forward to what the future holds for their swimming careers.
Ferguson said she’s trying to become “the best of the best” with help from her coaches, teammates and family. And with college on the horizon, Wright is looking at schools that will further her swimming career.
All three swimmers, along with Batchelor, are proud of what they accomplished at the Olympic trials, and they want to build on that by improving their times for the next trials.
“My main dream is to represent Team USA at the Olympic level,” Maldari said.
