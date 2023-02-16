ATTLEBORO — City police investigating two car break-ins Wednesday night arrested a suspect and recovered stolen items with the help of one of the victims, authorities said.
The victim spotted the suspect, later identified as Michael Kay, 31, walking on Route 1 in South Attleboro, near the Pawtucket line, according to police.
Kay, who police say his homeless, was ordered held Thursday on $200 cash bail after pleading innocent in Attleboro District Court.
The victim called police about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday because he thought Kay resembled a man he saw on security video rummaging through his girlfriend’s car parked at Del’s Lemonade on Route 1 in South Attleboro.
At the time, police were investigating another car break-in that occurred about 90 minutes earlier at the Burlington Coat Factory at South Attleboro Square, about a mile north of Del’s.
The victim in the Del’s incident was driving home to Pawtucket with his girlfriend when he spotted Kay and called police.
When police arrived, they noticed Kay was carrying a backpack that matched the one stolen from the car at South Attleboro Square.
The backpack contained the laptop allegedly stolen from the car at Burlington Coat Factory and a change purse allegedly stolen from the car at Del’s.
Police say they also recovered pills and prescription bottles that contained an unknown liquid.
Kay faces six charges, including breaking and entering, larceny and drug possession.
His case was continued to next month.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.