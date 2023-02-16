Attleboro police cruiser
Buy Now

ATTLEBORO — City police investigating two car break-ins Wednesday night arrested a suspect and recovered stolen items with the help of one of the victims, authorities said.

The victim spotted the suspect, later identified as Michael Kay, 31, walking on Route 1 in South Attleboro, near the Pawtucket line, according to police.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.