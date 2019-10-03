ATTLEBORO -- In the background, large trucks were dumping giant hauls of gravel onto the site where the new Attleboro High School is under construction.
In the foreground, officials were talking about how the school will become a vibrant new center of the city once construction is completed in about three years. It will represent a turning point for Attleboro, giving the city a focal point and source of esteem, they said.
The comments came at a formal groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning attended by a large crowd of officials, parents and students.
Mayor Paul Heroux said the new high school will be more than four walls, it will be the place where the city's future is built through the education of its children.
The $260 million building will be a great improvement of the current high school, from which Heroux graduated in 1995.
"This new high school is going to be the nicest high school in the state," he said.
The mayor said the project begins at a time when the city has increased its investment in education by stabilizing the school budget and fixing roofs long in need or repair.
School committee Chairman Stephen Withers Jr. said the school will be "a source of pride" and the "flagship" for Attleboro.
"Overall, it will make the city a better place," he said.
Principal Bill Runey, who acted as master of ceremonies, said the new school will be the envy of others and help the school department achieve its vision "to be the center of a community united around education, where all stakeholders value and participate in our collective success."
Former Mayor Kevin Dumas, who helped start the project when he was in office, and state Treasurer Deb Goldberg were among others in attendance.
The high school band and chorus provided music while students from nearby Studley Elementary School led the crowd in the "Pledge of Allegiance."
Preliminary work on the school began in the summer with a reconfiguration of Rathbun Willard Drive and the moving of utility lines. The groundbreaking, complete with ceremonial shovels digging into a pile of sand, marks the start of construction of the building.
The existing high school is more than 50 years old and has long been a source of complaints about its unwieldy layout, ugly looks, and worn out infrastructure.
Jack Jacobi, vice chairman of the school building committee, said the new school has been in the planning stages for four years and it will probably take another four to build and tear down the existing structure.
Today's freshmen are expected to be the first class to graduate from the school.
Benjamin Wood, president of the senior class at AHS, said even though he will never attend the new school he is happy for those who will come after him.
He watched a video animation of what the new school will look like and said "it took my breath away."
School Superintendent David Sawyer said civilizations throughout history have erected buildings that reflect their values, and the same is true of the new high school. He called it "a monument to our community's dedication to its children."
He said the school will serve literally thousands for decades to come.
The speakers also paid tribute to city residents who voted to increase their taxes to pay for Attleboro's half of the construction costs.
Heroux acknowledged that many struggle to make ends meet and he promised to work to keep the project on time and on budget.
The state will pay for the other half of the cost, and Goldberg said the money is an investment in the state.
"It's about the kids and their future," she said.
The red brick, four-story building will run along Rathbun Willard Drive next to the existing high school, where the main parking lot and soccer fields were.
It will have a wing accessible to the public called "the mall" that will allow the school's vocational program to expand into areas such as cosmetology.
The centerpiece will be the cafeteria, which will dominate the first floor and feature a ceiling three stories high.
Although it will provide more classroom space than the old school, it will have a smaller footprint and it will be more condensed.
Architects have said it will be more energy efficient and secure.
